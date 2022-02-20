NASCAR: Trace Adkins Honors a Veteran at the Daytona 500

Country music star Trace Adkins took a moment out of his busy day to honor a veteran on Sunday at the Daytona 500 at the NASCAR event.

Adkins noticed a gentleman in a wheelchair who came up to say hello. Then, the country music singer, who was performing the National Anthem ahead of Sunday’s big NASCAR race, stopped. He had a Sharpie or pen nearby and gave this man who served his country proudly an autograph. Let’s take a look at what Adkins sent out on his Twitter account from Daytona Beach, Fla.

Fans offered their comments after seeing Adkins’ picture and they were joyful with what they saw. “Thanks for that awesome National Anthem. What a great way to start the race.” one fan writes after hearing him sing The Star-Spangled Banner. Another fan says: “Love It!! Thank you for your service sir. Thank you for your music and what you do Trace.”

And more fans give their thumbs-up to the singer at the NASCAR race. This fan states: “Thank you for all you do for our veterans, including the kind words to my hubby two times in the past.” And this Trace Adkins fan probably puts everything into perspective with a few words: “I love me some Trace he has a big heart”.

He really delivered a powerful performance of The Star-Spangled Banner. The singer found himself among a select few who have been picked to sing the National Anthem at The Great American Race.

This is just another experience for him to hold dearly to his heart. But he did say that his greatest privilege as a famous musician is the ability to give back to the country’s veterans. He talked about it in an interview with Fox News.

“Oh, there’ve been so many, so many,” Adkins says about lasting moments. “I cherish all the work that I’ve done with the veterans’ organizations that I’ve worked with over the years.”

Daytona 500 Kicks Off Cup Series On A Sunny Sunday Afternoon

So, the NASCAR Cup Series kicked off on Sunday with The Great American Race at Daytona International Speedway. Ahead of Sunday’s showdown, drivers had a different qualifying format. Forty cars advance through some qualification rounds. Round 1 was single-car qualifying on Wednesday. That was followed in Round 2 on Thursday by the Bluegreen Vacation Duels.

Defending champion Kyle Larson found his way to the pole position on a sunny Sunday afternoon. As for the race itself, it was a sell-out. Speedway President Frank Kelleher said, “Our spot is as captivating as ever and we are riding some great momentum from the 2021 season, and the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum.”