NASCAR: Trace Adkins to Sing National Anthem at Daytona 500

The Daytona International Speedway announced on Tuesday (February 15th) that country superstar Trace Adkins will be performing the National Anthem right before the start of NASCAR’s 64th annual Daytona 500 race this upcoming Sunday (February 20th).

In a post on Twitter, the Daytona International Speedway declared the big news. “County music icon Trace Adkins to sing National Anthem before 64th annual Daytona 500.”

The Daytona International Speedway further revealed that Adkins will give his rendition of the National Anthem in front of a packed house for the big NASCAR race. The season opener for the NASCAR Cup Series gets underway at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The latest news about Adkins’ NASCAR performance comes just after officials at the Daytona 500 made some changes. At the start of the races, drives will have a different qualifying formatting. At this year’s race, 40 cars are slated to advance through a few qualification rounds. The first round will be a single-car qualifying. This will take place on Wednesday (February 16th). On Thursday (February 17th), the Bluegreen Vacation Duels will begin.

Daytona International Speedway Speaks Out About NASCAR’s Daytona 500 Race Officially Selling Out

Meanwhile, the Daytona International Speedway reveals NASCAR’s Daytona 500 race is a sell-out event. Speaking about the news, Daytona International Speedway President, Frank Kelleher, declared, “Our spot is as captivating as ever and we are riding some great momentum from the 2021 season, and the Busch light Clash at the Coliseum. We are so thankful to the fans who have reserved their place in what will be yet another history-making event. At the World Center of Racing.”

The Daytona International Speedway President also stated for those who can’t attend the big NASCAR race, there are still chances to attend other “one-of-a-kind” racing events that make up AdventHealth’s Speedweeks event. Trace Adkin’s son, Rodney is actually kicking off Speedweeks. He will take to the UNOH Fanzone stage this evening after two rounds of the NASCAR Cup Series practice sessions.

FOX Sports personality and Football Hall of Famer, Charles Woodson, is also going to be the NASCAR race’s Grand Marshal. As part of his duties, the also 1997 Heisman Trophy winner will give the command, “Drivers, start your engines.”

Before Daytona 500, Credit One Releases New NASCAR American Express Card

According to NASCAR, Credit One is officially releasing a new NASCAR American Express credit card. The organizations, which recently extended their multii-year sponsorship, now have designated American Express as a new payment network for the co-branded credit card.

“Helping our customers access more of what they love is a tenet of everything we do,” said Mamta Kapoor, Head of American Express and NASCAR Partnership Marketing at Credit One Bank, stated in a press release. “NASCAR has some of the most passionate fans in the world. We are proud to continue to give those superfans unique opportunities to earn cashback rewards while gaining access to exclusive experiences with their new Credit One Bank NASCAR American Express Card.”