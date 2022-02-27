NASCAR: Watch Bubba Wallace Go For a Slide in Crazy Practice Video

NASCAR star Bubba Wallace is drifting through the competition.

During a practice race at the Auto Club Speedway, the No. 23 driver showed fans that he’s got the spins. He approaches the wall at an incredibly fast speed and clips the back right of his car against it. Then, his car quickly starts to spin in the direction of the grass. He is still able to maintain the car as it smokes wildly against the pavement.

He actually manages to do what appears to be a full 360 before he continues to the pit stop for his team to take a look at the car.

“Bubba Wallace in the 23 just came on the radio and said I just rolled off the throttle so gently and it just snapped around,” the announcer said in the official NASCAR video. We can then watch as his team starts doing a full dive into the vehicle.

Hopefully, it all gets sorted out before the official race. Everyone is going to be hitting the Auto Club Speedway for the Auto Club 400 on FOX starting at 2:30 p.m. Bubba Wallace is currently in fourth for the Cup Series.

So far, he’s been doing pretty good during the beginning of the Cup Series. For example, he came in second during The Great American Race, the Daytona 500. Although, he was beating himself up a little that he didn’t come in first.

A “dejected” Bubba Wallace talks with Regan Smith after a 2nd-place finish in the Daytona 500. pic.twitter.com/MakUYY4jiS — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 20, 2022

Austin Cindric ended up crossing the finish line .036 ahead of Wallace. This is Cindric’s first NASCAR Cup Series win.

“I’m going to be p—– off about this one for a while. I was happy on the first second place we got a couple years ago [at the 2018 Daytona 500]. This one sucks when you’re that close, but all-in-all, happy for our team, happy for our partners, and on to California,” Wallace said during his post-race interview.

As always, he’s a very gracious loser. He called Cindric’s win “pretty damn” cool. It can still be a tough pill to swallow when you’re that close to winning the Daytona 500.

NASCAR Statement on Wheels

Recently, NASCAR has had to address some recent issues revolving around wheels.

Two different Cup Series teams were penalized this past Wednesday after losing the wheels on their cars. The teams facing penalties are the No. 31 Kaulig Race Chevrolet, driven by Justin Haley, and the No. 50 The Money Team Racing Chevrolet, driven by Kaz Grala.

These safety violations resulted in several suspensions for both teams.

“NASCAR met with Next Gen suppliers and several race teams this week to discuss wheel specifications. Following that discussion, NASCAR made small adjustments to increase the upper tolerance on pin and pilot bores for Fontana. NASCAR will reevaluate with suppliers and race teams and determine a path forward following this weekend’s race,” NASCAR said regarding the incident.