NASCAR: Watch Chase Elliott Spin Out After Hitting the Wall While Leading at Auto Club Speedway

NASCAR is a fickle mistress. One moment, a driver is having the race of their life, or even just having a good race… then BAM!

Chase Elliott had one of those moments at the Auto Club Speedway during Stage 1. It is never good to find yourself in the wall. However, while the No.9 led some laps early, that’s exactly what happened. While these new Next Gen cars have better brakes, a lower profile, and a host of other improvements, sometimes you gotta test the limits. Elliott seemed to be doing that as he came around a turn.

He came up on the wall, running high on the track around the turn and his car just came from under him. The fact that he was in the wall, to begin with, saved him from spinning out… at least for a few laps. Check it out below and see for yourself. This was another great race for NASCAR with a great crowd.

Elliott is a great driver, but he couldn’t prevent what was going to happen after that wall collision. It happens so quickly and has so many consequences. He could have spun out sooner, and in a more precarious situation. Thankfully, he was able to spin out and avoid interfering with other drivers besides causing a caution flag.

He was trying to hold on as long as possible, but the tires were compromised. The announcers pointed out that the Goodyear logo had been taken off by the contact into the wall. That’s how it goes in NASCAR. Things are fine until they aren’t, right? Elliott ended up finishing down in 26th just ahead of Brad Keselowski. Not a result either driver will be satisfied with.

Eric Church Gives NASCAR’s Elliott a Shoutout

While the NASCAR world as a whole was focused on the Auto Club Speedway this weekend, Eric Church had shows to play. He is a busy man. Perhaps the busiest in the business. He wasn’t at the race itself, but the country music superstar was in NASCAR country, Charlotte, North Carolina.

Church is still on his Gather Again Tour and likely has more announcements on the way. He never stops moving around and performing it seems. In the middle of his performance of the song Talladega, a fan got a No.9 Elliott flag into the singer’s hands. He held it up and flew it around in his hand as the crowd went nuts. Elliott is the most popular driver in the sport. Fans everywhere.

Elliott didn’t win, but his Hendrick’s teammate Kyle Larson did. Larson snatched the checkered flag from the field as the race came down to the very end. This NASCAR season has been awesome so far. Outsiders, Las Vegas is next week. Pennzoil 400. Another chance for points and a chance for drivers to prove themselves early.