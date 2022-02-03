NASCAR: Who Is Favored to Win the Busch Light Clash?

We are almost back into the NASCAR season and this one is going to be special. The Busch Light Clash at the LA Coliseum.

Racing events like this don’t happen very often. So, when they do, NASCAR fans are going to be all-in. It’s the start of a new season, a start to a new era in the sport, and a return of one of the best sports in all of America is finally here. Now, as we head into the big race, who is favored?

Fans are always going to have their own personal favorites. And, NASCAR isn’t exactly a sport that folks think of when they think about sports betting. However, there are some favorites, some odds, and some fun to be had while watching and betting on a big race like this.

No one ever won the Cup Series because of the first race of the season, however, that won’t stop last year’s champion, Kyle Larson, from making a run at the win this Sunday. Larson is actually not the odds on favorite to take the victory at the Coliseum, but he will be in the mix. Fox analyst, Larry McReynolds talked about Larson’s chances of winning.

“I don’t know how you bet against Kyle Larson,” the analyst explained. “The man wins on dirt, the man wins on asphalt, the man wins on concrete, he wins with cars with wings, he wins with cars with spoilers… I think if you put him on a lawn tractor he’d probably figure out how to find the victory lane.”

While that may be true, NASCAR 2021 champion is going to have to look out for some other favorites at the Busch Light Clash. There are no sure wins in this sport. Not with a field like this.

Harvick, Truex Jr. Lead NASCAR Field in Betting Odds

There are a few places where you can find a line for this NASCAR event. FOX has their own FOX Bet odds for the race coming up. According to those odds, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. are the favorites for Los Angeles. They are sitting at +550 odds. This means if you bet $100 you would get $550 back.

Chase Eliott pulls up with +600 odds for third and then the field goes, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, and Kyle Larson from +650 to +750, respectively. After Larson, there is a big drop-off to Ryan Blaney at +1200 odds. That’s actually an interesting pick if you wanted to go with a bit of an underdog. Blaney came on at the end of last season to show that he can drive with the big dogs and win races.

There are going to be so many great drivers in this race. You could get a big surprise from a Ross Chastain or Austin Dillon-type driver. Bubba Wallace is all the way down at +10000 odds, so there are a lot of ways for folks to play if they want. That top-6 of Hamlin, Truex, Elliott, Busch, Logano, and Larson is going to be hard to stop, though.

NASCAR is back this weekend. Get ready, y’all!