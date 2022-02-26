NASCAR WISE Power 400: How to Watch Qualifying Rounds

Last weekend, Austin Cindric made NASCAR history when he became the second-youngest winner of the Daytona 500. The excitement around the 2022 Daytona 500 is beginning to wind down, but fans everywhere are already gearing up for the second race of the season, the WISE Power 400.

Traveling all the way from Daytona Beach, Florida to Fontana, California, NASCAR is now preparing the legendary Auto Club Speedway for Sunday’s competition. The Auto Club Speedway holds a 2-mile track, which drivers will circle 200 times for a total of 400 miles.

Sadly, last year’s WISE Power 400 was canceled because of restrictions enforced due to the pandemic. This makes the defending champion 2020’s winner, Alex Bowman. His toughest competition comes from pre-qualifying favorite, Kyle Larson, as well as Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott. And, of course, Austin Cindric will be looking to continue his winning streak following his victory at the Daytona 500.

Before the top ten racers can take their places in the lineup, they must compete in the two-round qualifying process. In the first round, every driver will run one lap. The ten fastest drivers from the first round will advance to the second. The results of the second round will then determine the top ten racers.

To catch the two-round qualifying process, tune in to FS1 at 2:35 PM EST this afternoon.

How to Watch the NASCAR WISE Power 400

Remember, today’s festivities include only the qualifying rounds. The real action will take place tomorrow, Sunday, February 27. The NASCAR Cup Series WISE Power 400 will air tomorrow at 3:30 PM EST. The race will be available on both the Fox network and the streaming service fuboTV.

If you’re hoping to stream the race but don’t have fuboTV, you’re in luck! The streaming service offers free trials for new members, so you can catch all of the action free of charge.

Tomorrow’s race is sure to be exciting, as the race takes place in the Auto Club Speedway, a track associated with the heyday of auto racing. Thirty-six racers will fly around the Hollywood track to the tune of thousands of screaming fans while the breathtaking San Gabriel Mountains provide the backdrop, completing the invigorating scene.

Ahead of the race, NASCAR has been busy making repairs to the 25-year-old race track. The unique racing surface the Fontana track provides traditionally rewards drivers’ skill and ability to navigate the track at top speed without shredding their tires. This year, however, NASCAR crews have covered the cracked asphalt with a resin traction compound.

Last year’s WISE Power 400 winner, Alex Bowman, weighed in on this new addition. “The way the racetrack is laid out, it favors itself to widening out. I think the way that resin was put down and laid out is interesting. I don’t necessarily know that it’s gonna be great right away, but I think as it wears out it’ll make you move around… It’ll still be wide like normal. You’ll still use the seams, you’ll still be slipping and sliding all over the place. It just might take a little bit of time to get there.”