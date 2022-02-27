NASCAR WISE Power 400: Here’s the Race Day Forecast for Auto Club Speedway

They say the country’s most overpaid weathermen work in Los Angeles, since the city rarely deviates from blue skies, sunshine, and a warm breeze. Once in a while a heavy shower comes through, but for the most part, LA is like Groundhog Day. And if you’re a NASCAR fan headed out to Southern California for the WISE Power 400 in Fontana today, get ready for more of the same.

Located 50 miles east of LA, the 2-mile oval Auto Club Speedway at Fontana likely gets even less rain than the city of angels, given Southern California’s quick descent into desert in that region. Racers and fans alike should look forward to warm, dry air and a nice winter high in the low-70s. In other words, perfect racing weather.

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series event marks the 32nd race hosted by Auto Club Speedway in the series’ history. The race will begin at 12:30 p.m. PT on FOX.

Are there any COVID restrictions at Fontana?

It is the first NASCAR Cup Series race at Fontana since March 1, 2020 — the very earliest days of the COVID pandemic. Now that the California government is beginning to lift COVID restrictions like the indoor mask mandate, big events like racing can more easily cater to large crowds again.

The state of California took a very hands-off approach to lifting COVID restrictions given its immense population and differing attitudes in various parts of the state. According to the state, most indoor facilities stopped requiring masks in the middle of February. However, some cities and counties could keep them if they decided, or if the majority of the community wanted to keep them in place. The lifted restriction only applies to vaccinated resident of California; unvaccinated individuals must continue masking up in all public places regardless of atmosphere.

The California Department of Public Health issued new guidance based upon hospitalization figures.

“The current hospital census is still overcapacity; but the dramatic surge in cases and hospitalizations due to the Omicron variant has declined significantly.

“Californians are also increasingly knowledgeable about how to protect themselves with effective masks when there may be risk of exposure. Accordingly, it is now appropriate for the universal indoor masking requirement to expire on February 15, 2022, as scheduled.”

What does the racing schedule look like the next two weeks?

Fans shouldn’t be bothered too much by any COVID-related guidance at Fontana; but the track will still openly advocate for safety whenever possible. Luckily, there’s plenty of warm, fresh air in the winter desert for fans to enjoy. Hopefully the return to historic Fontana is fun and safe for all of the NASCAR family.

NASCAR stays in the desert for the next two weeks. The sport makes stops at Las Vegas and Phoenix after this week’s race.