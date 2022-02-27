NASCAR WISE Power 400: Starting Lineup, Pole and Everything To Know

There’s no doubt, that NASCAR fans needed a moment to find their bearings after the exciting Daytona 500 finish last week. However, there is little time to settle as racing fans are gearing up as the Cup Series season continues this Sunday with the NASCAR WISE Power 400 at the historic Auto Club Speedway in Fontana California. The qualifying rounds for the WISE Power 400 event took place Saturday afternoon, setting the starting order for the Sunday, February 27 event.

According to updates by Draft Kings, Austin Cindric claimed the pole for tomorrow’s NASCAR WISE Power 400 race with a finishing time of 41.226. The top ten starting spots go to Erik Jones who clocked in at 41.432; Kyle Busch who finished in 41.437; Denny Hamlin who finished qualifying rounds with a total time of 41.529; Next in the starting lineup is Daniel Hemric who finished the rounds with a time of 41.585.

Rounding out the bottom five of tomorrow’s top 10 starters are Ryan Blaney; Joey Logano; Brad Keselowski; William Byron; and Chase Elliott.

NASCAR Returns To Historic Los Angeles Track

Tomorrow’s race at Fontana will be taking place at the largest major speedway in the Los Angeles area. Tomorrow’s race also marks the first time since 2020 that NASCAR drivers have competed on the historic track. Occurring just as COVID-19 restrictions were coming down the pike, the 2020 competition was able to continue without limitations. However, by 2021 COVID-19 had shut down operations derailing the historic race until this year.

The NASCAR WISE Power 400 will air tomorrow afternoon, Sunday, February 27 at 3:30 PM EST. Those hoping to catch the action from home can watch the race on the Fox network. For the NASCAR fans who have cut the cable cord, the NASCAR WISE Power 400 will be streaming live on FuboTV.

Auto Club Speedway Sees Some Big Repairs Ahead of NASCAR WISE Race

The historic Fontana Auto Club Speedway has hosted races for over twenty-five years. So, as with any track, the surface has seen some wear and tear with many areas of cracked asphalt occurring across the two-mile-long track. This, of course, created some rough racing conditions for NASCAR drivers. The track was last repaved before its first-ever Cup race in 1997.

To get ahead of this, NASCAR set out to make some big repairs to the track before tomorrow’s race. The NASCAR crew worked to repair the track using a resin traction compound as well as a “tire dragon” to help get the track back into racing order.

NASCAR driver Alex Bowman was the last driver to win a race on the Auto Club Speedway track. And, according to him while the repairs are necessary it might take a little time for the drivers to adjust to the updates as they hit the track tomorrow.

“I don’t necessarily know that it’s gonna be great right away, but I think as it wears out it’ll make you move around… It’ll still be wide like normal,” Bowman says. “You’ll still use the seams, you’ll still be slipping and sliding all over the place. It just might take a little bit of time to get there.”