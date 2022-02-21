NASCAR: WWE’s Big E Reacts to Driving Daytona 500 Pace Car

It was a big day for a lot of folks Sunday afternoon for the NASCAR Daytona 500. Indeed, former WWE world champion Big E was the honorary pace car driver for this year’s special event for motorsports. Big E, a former Iowa Hawkeye football player, seemed to enjoy himself getting to do the cool gig.

In a new video on WWE On FOX’s Twitter account, Big E said, “This is Big E and I am your honorary pace car driver for this year’s Daytona 500! This is incredible! Who let me do this? Who allowed me to do this? I don’t know but I’m here. I’m here and I’m going to drive that little pace car. You’re going to see some incredible pace car driving, so make sure to tune in. Make sure to get eyeballs on what I’m about to do, and also watch the Daytona 500 ’cause that’s pretty cool. Yeah! Do it!”

.@WWEBigE has arrived to @DAYTONA for the #Daytona500!



Catch him driving the pace car before the green flag drops live on @FOXTV! pic.twitter.com/cDRNBNNtOX — WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2022

He loved every second of it. Along with the adrenaline rush that comes with it. He had fun with it, too, as only the former WWE champ does. Clearly, Big E was just happy to be there and take part in a fun role at a major event.

Big E The WWE World Champion

Big E had quite the year in 2021. The longtime member of The New Day in the WWE finally won the big one on his own. He followed in Kofi Kingston’s footsteps and won the title.

He won his first world title on Monday Night RAW. Big E cashed in his MITB briefcase on Bobby Lashley post-match in the main event.

He told Complex after, “It’s always hard for me to go to sleep after a show, just because you still have adrenaline going. But, of course, this was especially difficult. But, after the show goes off, I was joking with people that on Monday nights, I’m usually in bed. I’ll watch later, but I’m in bed early. Sometimes 8:30, I’m out.”

Big E stayed up a bit later that evening because of the victory.

He concluded, “So this was a bit of a stretch for me as far as staying awake and alert. But I think it ended up afterwards, I believe between taking pictures and doing some interviews backstage and just even trying to catch up with just a sea of incredible people who reached out to me, I was up for a bit just trying to have the adrenaline come down. It was about 3:00 AM I was finally able to get some sleep and then I was up by seven something, and now I’m in a car. It’s really been a whirlwind, and I’m still waiting for the adrenaline to kind of wear off, but I’m still on cloud nine.”

It was an all-time great moment for Big E and the fans of the New Day who have supported him for almost a decade in the WWE.