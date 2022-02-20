NASCAR: Xfinity Series Driver Myatt Snider Is ‘Extremely Blessed’ To Walk Away from Terrifying Crash

From the racers to the cars to the track itself, there’s a lot of safety equipment involved in a NASCAR race. NASCAR drivers wear head-to-toe fire suits, along with helmets and head restraints. Each racecar contains not only state-of-the-art seat belts but also window nets and shock-absorbing seats. The barrier surrounding the oval track is lined with steel and foam barriers. And there’s a good reason for that.

NASCAR racers don’t just drive – at speeds of 200 miles per hour, they fly. And when a 3,000-pound hunk of metal meets another at top speed, it can be deadly. Just ask Myatt Snider, who’s lucky to be alive after his horrific crash this weekend.

Here’s a replay of Myatt Snider’s scary crash at Daytona. He’s okay. pic.twitter.com/py3Xxt5CVA — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 20, 2022

From the infield care center, Snider gave the following statement regarding the crash. “It was violent. I saw sparks kind of going everywhere. You don’t really know what’s going on. You just know you’re going some direction and it is not the right one,” Snider said.

As the car went airborne, the only thing Myatt Snider could do was brace for impact. “I was just kind of holding on, kind of hunching over and keeping everything together as much as I could. The whole car was basically in shambles. I looked forward when I got out of the car and I see the motor is gone and it looks like the fuel cell was almost gone. There was not much left of that race car.”

The Aftermath of Myatt Snider’s Crash

The crash was absolutely vicious; however, Snider somehow escaped with only a sore left foot. He credits “the man upstairs” for the life-saving miracle. He says, “Thankful the man upstairs kept me safe. I prayed for it with 5 to go. He knew. We had a [Bible] verse on the door. That + my seat were the only bits NOT hit. Wild.”

We’ll be back in Fontana🤘 pic.twitter.com/1y7OMXROFG — 𝘔𝘺𝘢𝘵𝘵 𝘚𝘯𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳 (@MyattSnider) February 20, 2022

As you can see, “not much left” isn’t an exaggeration. The husk of metal and polycarbonate left after the crash is barely recognizable as a race car. As the race car flipped down the track, pieces of metal flew in every direction. The car’s engine exploded from the chassis in mid-air and landed in the grass in the center of the field.

The chainlink fence surrounding the track barely held back a large chunk of debris. If it had burst through, it would have hit, and probably fatally injured, team owner and NBA legend Michael Jordan and his driver Bubba Wallace.

With the Daytona 500 mere hours away, the NASCAR team had their work cut out for them. Working well into the night, they replaced 2 fence posts and 200 feet of fence.