NASCAR Xfinity Series: Emmitt Smith’s Team Debuting at Daytona

The sport of NASCAR is attempting to grow and folks like Emmitt Smith are helping. His team debuts at Daytona for the Xfinity Series.

While they won’t compete in the Cup Series, the Xfinity Series is exciting and competitive as well. Drivers make their way up through the ranks of the Xfinity Series to make it to the Cup Series. Emmitt Smith and his Jesse Iwuji Motorsports team are ready to take on Daytona. That’s a big test, but with the No.34 Chevy, they plan to race in all 33 races this season.

Iwuji is the driver and set to take on the long and grueling season schedule. He is a co-owner of the team with Smith and a former Navy veteran. He debuted in Xfinity in 2020 at Road America.

“There couldn’t be a more authentic manufacturer partnership for me than one with Chevrolet,” the driver said.

“It was vital to align to a manufacturer that not only provided us with the very best in technology but also believed in supporting Jesse, believed in the great men and women that defend our country, believed in diversity, and believed in everything that our team stands for,” Smith said.

Jesse got involved in the sport by driving his own Chevy Corvette. He talked about that journey as well as the partnership with Chevy.

“When I decided to pursue a professional racing carer, I started getting seat time in my Chevrolet Corvette C6 Z06, which I still own today. The story of going from the Navy to NASCAR and having my Corvette play a key part in that journey makes this partnership not only authentic but inspirational for any person out there looking to accomplish big goals and dreams.”

Emmitt Smith isn’t the only famous face getting involved in NASCAR.

Emmitt Smith Joins Floyd Mayweather in NASCAR

Daytona is going to have more importance than usual this year. While it is always one of the biggest races of the entire season, there will be some big additions this year. At the Xfinity race, 300 laps, Emmitt Smith and his team will debut. But, in the big race, the 500, Floyd Mayweather is getting a team involved.

Imagine that, a Hall of Fame football player and arguably the pound-for-pound greatest boxer to ever live are coming to NASCAR in the same weekend at the same venue. Daytona is the place where legends are made. It makes sense that these legends want to debut on the biggest stage in NASCAR.

So, there are still 12 days between now and Daytona. Emmitt Smith and Floyd Mayweather will be eagerly awaiting the day. What kind of design do you think The Money Team is going to slap onto the car? Mayweather isn’t known as “Money” for no reason. Hopefully, it’s interesting and on-brand for the team and boxer.