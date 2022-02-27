NASCAR Xfinity Series: Landon Cassill Has a Scary Moment as Car Is Engulfed in Flames

If you watch NASCAR, then you know how unpredictable it can be. In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, driver Landon Cassill came across a scary moment during today’s race at Fontana. His racecar became engulfed in flames unexpectedly.

Earlier today (February 26), the official FOX: NASCAR Twitter account shared a video of Cassill’s car exploding.

Landon Cassill Made an Immediate Exit

As you watch the video, you’ll witness Cassill immediately pull off to escape from the fire. Then, the emergency truck rushes over to save him from the burning vehicle. Thankfully, Cassill was able to climb out of the car before it got worse.

According to the NASCAR reporters, you wouldn’t normally see a fire that big during a race. Afterward, they showed a replay from moments before the accident. They think it could’ve been his oil light or something similar to that. Before the fire started, he was in 11th place.

During the incident, the announcer another comment regarding the fire. He said, “Gosh, that’s a big fire. I wonder what happened and how it went up like that.” Then, he proceeded to say that no one usually catches fire that big in cars.

“But obviously, a lot of fluid is seen underneath the car,” said the announcer. “It blew up real big.”

The NASCAR Xfinity Driver is Fine

Fortunately, Landon Cassill made it out of the vehicle alive and well. And hopefully, his next race will go a lot smoother for him.

Currently, Cassill is in16th place in this year’s Xfinity Series. Granted, he probably could be higher in the ranking if it wasn’t for the accident. But this year’s series is only just getting started.

Austin Hill Won Xfinity Race at Daytona Speedway

On February 19, NASCAR racer Austin Hill won the Xfinity race at Daytona. While Myatt Snider’s vehicle got in a fiery wreck, Hill takes the lead.

Myatt Snider’s terrifying crash occurred on the final lap. Similar to Cassill’s experience, they’re both extremely blessed to have made it out alive. Read more about Snider’s wreck here.