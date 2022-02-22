NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Celebrates His Netflix Documentary’s Debut: ‘The Day Is Here’

Streaming giant Netflix will unveil its latest offering “Race” which details NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace’s rise to fame.

The docuseries featuring the NASCAR driver officially became available to the public today (Tuesday). The series will give viewers an inside look at NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, a rising star in the sport. The six-episode series chronicles Wallace’s life both on and off the race track, including following him through 2020 and 2021. The series will detail Wallace’s transition to 23XI Racing. The company is co-owned by basketball legend Michael Jordan and NASCAR star Denny Hamlin. Wallace took to social media earlier today to celebrate the worldwide release of the docuseries. His Twitter post also includes a short clip of the NASCAR driver and his fiancee.

“The Day is here,” he says in the tweet. “We’re live on Netflix.”

“Race” will show how Bubba Wallace climbed his way into elite status among NASCAR’s biggest names. He is the only current full-time African-American driver in the NASCAR Cup Series and he uses his platform to speak on racial injustice issues. Wallace talks about his life both on and off the track as both a driver and an activist.

“This is unlike any project I’ve ever participated in; it’s a raw, emotional and completely transparent account of the events that took place throughout the 2020 and 2021 NASCAR seasons,” Wallace says in a statement. “With me, what you see is what you get. You’ll witness the peaks and valleys of the sport and see how one’s actions off the race track are just as important as the ones on it.”

The series also features appearances from Wallace’s family, friend and teammates. Fellow NASCAR drivers Hamlin, Kyle Busch, and Richard Petty also make appearances on the series.

NASCAR Star Bubba Wallace Featured in Docuseries ‘Race’

The Netflix series expects to be popular and well-watched as Wallace’s rise to NASCAR fame has been something to behold. Erik Parker, who directs the series, says “Race” could make racing fans out those who are initially skeptical of following the sport.

“I think for all accounts, it was a win in that regard,” he says. “To follow this series through the eyes of probably the most polarizing figure in NASCAR, who happens to be a Black man breaking down barriers, gave us an opportunity to explore a lot of different issues. When I came into the series, I knew very little about NASCAR, and I wasn’t very interested in learning about the sport. However, following Bubba’s story gave me a gateway into understanding more about the culture, the heritage, while getting to know the only African American driver at the Cup Series in one of America’s homegrown sports.”

Parker also notes that “Race” will give NASCAR fans an inside look at the sport.

“Bubba wanted to show people what it’s like for a driver, what it takes, the pressures, and all these other aspects of the daily grind of driving, which people don’t know very much about,” he says. “We combined the racial element and the performance element to paint a complete portrait of his life, and so the word ‘race’ has a double meaning.”