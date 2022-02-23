NASCAR’s Denny Hamlin Rips Brad Keselowski on Radio During Daytona 500: ‘God, He Sucks’

Look out y’all! NASCAR drama! During the Daytona 500, Denny Hamlin did not take kindly to the driving of Brad Keselowski.

Now, when folks say that Daytona can be rough, it is because of the history of the track. There were some fans, and apparently at least one driver, that didn’t think it was just the Daytona magic to blame for some incidents that happened on Sunday.

One of the best things that NASCAR does online has to be their NASCAR RACE HUB’S Radioactive. We get to hear the thoughts and reactions of the drivers as they are in the middle of the race itself. When Keselowski got into the No.21 Harrison Burton, the 21 flipped in the air. And it wasn’t just the young driver that was upset with the incident.

Right after, Burton said, “Man, you can’t push to the right, Brad [Keselowski]. I mean, damn.”

Followed by the No.11, Denny Hamlin who gave a resounding message to the driver of the 6 car. “F*** Brad can’t push. God he sucks!”

Now, mid-race is when emotions are going to run the highest. So, it is when you are going to get the most intense and raw reactions and words. But it seems that Keselowski earned a few enemies out on the track. We saw the end of last season get a little snippy with guys like Hamlin and Kevin Harvick. Is this something that builds until it boils over?

When they are out on the track each driver is doing what they can to win. It might have just been a bad day. However, that doesn’t make drivers like Burton or Denny Hamlin feel any easier when they see themselves crashing out of the biggest race of the season.

Denny Hamlin the Driver and the Team Owner

Denny Hamlin has one of the most interesting positions in all of NASCAR. The 41-year-old driver is out there trying to win a Cup Series. At the same time, he is the co-owner of 23XI Racing. His drivers, Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch are out there competing against him and for him all at the same time. NASCAR really is a tight-knit community.

However, this season means more for the team it seems. He wants to see both of his drivers in the Cup Series Playoffs. Wallace was close to punching his ticket to the postseason with a Daytona 500 win. It just wasn’t meant to be. Still, a second-place finish is a great way to begin the year.

More top-10 finishes, more top-5 finishes. That’s the plan. Get more points, and do the little things that distinguish 17-20 from 13-16 in the standings. It all matters. Denny Hamlin knows that more than most. The Toyota team almost pulled off an impressive finish and will be one to watch for the rest of the season.