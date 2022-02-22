‘RACE: Bubba Wallace’ Debuts on Netflix Today: What to Expect

Netflix will try to further capitalize on the success of Formula 1: Drive to Survive with the release of a new show focused on American stock car racing. RACE: Bubba Wallace will chronicle the life and career of NASCAR’s only black driver in documentary format. The six episode series debuts today, February 22.

Bubba Wallace gained notoriety as not only the sport’s first black driver, but as an outspoken critic of instances that he perceived as injustices. His activism is widely credited with pushing NASCAR towards banning Confederate flags at its events. In 2021, Wallace singed on as the first driver with NBA legend Michael Jordan’s new racing team, 23X1. Jordan founded the brand specifically to encourage young black men to pursue the sport of racing.

Netflix released a statement about RACE: “over the course of the series, Wallace reckons with who he is. Both on and off the track. He finds himself as both a driver and an activist. He confronts his mental health issues and permanently alters the notoriously white and conservative sport of racing by inspiring the ban on the Confederate flag. While dealing with the stress of competition and the public fallout both at the track and on social media from his stand, Wallace feels support from his family and members of the racing community.”

Wallace’s Netflix documentary will feature lots of different perspectives

The statement continues with more detail about the documentary series.

“The series includes appearances by Bubba’s fiancée and family members, his team behind-the-scenes, 23XI Racing co-owner and top NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin, fellow drivers Kyle Busch and Richard Petty, NASCAR executives, as well as commentators Michael Strahan, Jemele Hill, and W. Kamau Bell who help contextualize what it means to be the only Black individual in a white space.”

Wallace said that appearing in the documentary was unlike any experience in his career.

“It’s a raw, emotional and completely transparent account of the events that took place throughout the 2020 and 2021 NASCAR seasons,” Wallace said. “With me, what you see is what you get. You’ll witness the peaks and valleys of the sport. And you’ll see how one’s actions off of the race track are just as important as the ones on it. One of the most compelling pieces of the series is the additional insight the viewers will gain. Viewers will hear from my peers, family, and some of my partners that played a role in this monumental journey.

“Join me as we break down barriers, confront controversy, and welcome a new fan base to the sport of NASCAR.”

RACE: Bubba Wallace was directed by Erik Parker, who owns multiple credits in the documentary space — specifically, docs that deal with social justice narratives and strong central characters.