NASCAR: Rick Hendrick Donating $200,000 To Ukraine Relief Efforts

NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick is planning on donating $200,000 toward relief efforts in Ukraine in the wake of Russia’s invasion.

Hendrick made the announcement on Thursday. He says that the total amount is targeting disaster relief efforts being overseen by Samaritan’s Purse. The organization’s leader is evangelist Franklin Graham, who is the son of Billy Graham.

Also, Rick Hendrick is going to add $2,000 to that amount for each lap a Hendrick Motorsports car leads during Sunday’s NASCAR race in Las Vegas. All of these funds are being earmarked for Ukraine relief efforts

Ukraine Relief Efforts Receive Boost From NASCAR Team Owner

“Like the rest of the world, our family has watched the worsening crisis in Ukraine with shock and sadness,” Hendrick said “We’ve been especially struck by the needless suffering inflicted on innocent children.”

A Samaritan’s Purse logo will be on the No. 5 Chevrolet driven by Kyle Larson on Sunday. This is being done to help promote the relief efforts taking place in Ukraine. In addition, here’s a reminder: Hendrick cars led for 150 laps at the 2021 race. Larson happened to take the checkered flag on that race, too.

“We hope to encourage others to support Ukraine, whether it be through Samaritan’s Purse or one of the other organizations providing critical humanitarian relief,” Rick Hendrick said. “We cannot ignore the disaster that is unfolding.” Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass indicates that NASCAR will allow teams to show support for Ukraine on their cars.

Richard Childress Offers Help To Ukraine, Too

NASCAR, though, will have to prove the wording and contact of those words. Besides Rick Hendrick, another team owner has stepped up to the plate. Richard Childress, who owns Richard Childress Racing, said on Wednesday that he’s going to donate one million rounds of ammunition to the Ukrainian armed forces.

This is part of the Ukraine relief efforts. Gun ownership is legal in Ukraine. They are having issues, though, when it comes to ammunition. There is not enough to go around. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a plea for help and Childress was ready to step up.

In an interview with Fox News, Childress talks about his decision. “Well, I heard President Zelenskyy say he didn’t want out, he needed ammunition,” Childress said. “I called my good friend, Fred Wagenhals, who’s the chairman of Ammo, Inc., and I said, ‘Fred, we gotta help these people. They need ammunition. And he stepped right up, he said, ‘We will do it.’ Now, we’re turning our production to this. It’s our number one priority.”