The Marty Smith Podcast: Martin Truex Jr. Reveals His Dream Hunting Trip

The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex, Jr., recently sat down for a chat on the Marty Smith Podcast ahead of his 2022 start at the Daytona 500. The driver of the No. 19 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing said the energy in Daytona this year has been amazing.

“There’s so many people here, Sunday is sold out, and it’s going to be an amazing crowd,” Truex, Jr., said. “That’s what this race is all about. It’s kicking off our season.

“It’s always been kind of odd to me to kick off the season with the biggest race of the year, but Daytona is where this sport was born. Just feeling the excitement of this week, it’s been about two years since we felt that. And things getting back to where they’re supposed to be is awesome.”

After some more talk about racing — which you can hear on the podcast HERE — Marty spun the conversation towards hunting and the outdoors.

“Let’s transition to hunting, one of your greatest passions,” Marty said. “What is your dream outdoors trip? Because at Outsider, that’s what we’re all about.”

Truex, Jr., didn’t hesitate with his answer, either.

Martin Truex, Jr., wants to go someplace exotic for his dream hunting trip

“My dream hunt is to travel up to the Yukon,” the racer said. “I want to hunt moose with a bow and arrow. That’s literally on my bucket list, and when I retire, it’s going to happen.”

“Have you read up on what it takes to take down a moose with a bow and arrow?” podcast co-host Wes Blankenship asked.

“Yeah, I have. I’ve watched guys do it on T.V. and videos. I kind of know a little bit what it entails. And obviously it definitely looks hard. But I think it would be a hell of a challenge,” Truex, Jr., replied. “The only thing I’m worried about is the grizzly bears. That could be a little dicey. We’re gonna have to have a big sidepiece on.”

Marty then asked Truex, Jr., about the most exotic hunt that he’d ever been on personally.

“Nothing crazy,” he replied. “Pretty much everything here in the states. I’ve enjoyed going out West hunting elk. I’ve got, I think, five elk with a bow, so I’ve got a bit of experience with big game. But nothing really exotic like out of the country or anything really wild like ‘bucket-list’ kind of trips.”

As for big bucks around his home in Ohio, Truex, Jr., said there are a few.

“We’ve got some big ones, and we’ve killed a few. They’re running around right now. They’ve been running around all year and nobody’s been messing with them. So let ’em grow big.”

If you want to see Martin Truex, Jr., and his No. 19 team run around Daytona a few hundred times, be sure to check out the race live on FOX this Sunday at 2:30 PM ET.

The Marty Smith Podcast is live now and can be heard wherever you get your podcasts.