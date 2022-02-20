The Marty Smith Podcast: Brad Keselowski Talks ‘Highs and Lows’ of Ownership

Being an owner in the world of auto racing adds pressure to Brad Keselowski. He talked about the “highs and lows” with the guys of The Marty Smith Podcast.

Keselowski was one of many NASCAR drivers taking part in Sunday’s Daytona 500 to sit down and chat with Marty Smith and Wes Blankenship. Let’s see what he shared about this part of his career on The Marty Smith Podcast.

“Oh, man, well I didn’t expect to win so soon,” he said in response to a question about his expectations as a first-time owner. Keselowski picked up one of the Duel race victories at Daytona on Thursday night. “We’ll start there. And my teammate won the race right after it. I did not see that coming.

‘The Marty Smith Podcast’ Finds Brad Keselowski Talking About Missing LA Race

“Talk about highs and lows,” Keselowski said. I think, not that I’m super surprised by that. Maybe I’m surprised how high the high has been and how low the lows have been. You know we went to LA for that exhibition race at the Coliseum and both cars missed the race. That’s the golf equivalent to missing the cut. And then a week later, we both win.”

Chris Buescher is Keselowski’s teammate and finds himself starting at the No. 4 spot on Sunday in the Daytona 500. Keselowski, thanks to his win, will start at No. 3 behind pole-sitter Kyle Larson.

Brad Keselowski is the son of late auto racer Bob Keselowski. Let’s get a little background on Brad’s career with some assistance from NASCAR.com. As he talked about before with Marty and Wes, Keselowski’s now a part-owner and forming RFK Racing. He joins forces with Roush Fenway Racing.

Keselowski Now Drives The No. 6 Ford And Will Be In It On Sunday At Daytona

Make sure to keep your eyes on the No. 6 Ford on Sunday as Keselowski will be behind the wheel. That Bluegreen Vacations Duel win came in his first start at Daytona with his new team.

Previously, NASCAR fans will remember that he drove the No. 2 Team Penske Ford. Taking Talladega Speedway by storm last year brought him the checkered flag.

It marked the sixth career win at the Alabama track for Keselowski. It ties him with Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr. for the second-most all-time wins. Oh, Keselowski won the 2012 Cup championship and has 35 career NASCAR Cup wins.

The Marty Smith Podcast devoted this week’s show to “The Great American Race” in Daytona Beach, Fla. If you want to hear more drivers chat it up, then listen to the podcast below. Also, make sure you go “like” and follow the podcast on Apple’s iTunes, Spotify, or other podcast platforms.