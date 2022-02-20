The Marty Smith Podcast: Brad Keselowski Says Dale Earnhardt Jr. Taught Him ‘How To Have Fun’

Sometimes, it is a good thing to have fun. Even Brad Keselowski needed someone to help him. Who? He answers that on The Marty Smith Podcast.

Actually, it was legendary NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. who delivered the lessons. Keselowski, who starts in the No. 3 position for Sunday’s Daytona 500, did chat it up with Marty Smith and Wes Blankenship on The Marty Smith Podcast.

“You know, Dale Jr., I tell him this and I tell anybody this,” Keselowski said. “Dale Jr. taught me how to have fun racing.

‘The Marty Smith Podcast’ Lets Brad Keselowski Give Kudos To Dale Jr.

“Racing was never fun for me until I got to be around Dale Jr., you know Marty,” Keselowski told Smith. “Because when I raced with my family and all that stuff, it was like, you do this to eat, right? And then when I got to race with Dale Jr., I learned how you can have fun racing.”

And boy, that fun kicked off in a good way ahead of the Daytona 500. Keselowski happened to win one of the duel races that played a role in shaping up the starting lineup. His teammate Clint Buescher also won the other duel race and both Keselowski and Buescher will start in the Nos. 3 and 4 spots, respectively. Kyle Larson sits on the pole ahead of Sunday’s big race.

When asked what we are going to see on the track, Keselowski said, “We’ll see a lot of crashes. Lot of crashes, huge attrition rate. You’re looking at historical trends over the last five years of 75 percent attrition. I would suspect similar on Sunday.”

Keselowski Is Now Part-Owner Of Racing Team Along With Jack Roush

Fans who follow the career of Brad Keselowski are going to see some changes this season. For starters, he’s now part-owner of a racing team along with Jack Roush. The team name? RFK Racing,

Make sure and keep your eyes on the road this season. On the NASCAR tracks, he’s going to be behind the No. 6 Ford.

Fans will recall that he previously was in the driver’s seat of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford. Last year, he won at Talladega Superspeedway. That marked his sixth career win at the Alabama track, tying Dale Jr. and Jeff Gordon for second-most all-time.

This is according to NASCAR.com. Keselowski won the 2012 Cup championship and has 35 career victories in NASCAR’s premier series.

Keselowski was just one of a number of drivers that sat down with Marty and Wes at Daytona International Speedway. They stopped by to be a part of The Marty Smith Podcast.