The Marty Smith Podcast: Brad Keselowski Expects a ‘Lot of Crashes’ at the Daytona 500

Brad Keselowski knows that things can get rather dicey at Daytona. In fact, he made a confident prediction on The Marty Smith Podcast.

Keselowski, who will start in the No. 3 position, sat down to chat about the upcoming race with Marty Smith and Wes Blankenship on The Marty Smith Podcast. He earned that spot by winning Duel 1 at Daytona on Thursday night.

When asked what we are going to see on the track, Keselowski said, “We’ll see a lot of crashes. Lot of crashes, huge attrition rate. You’re looking at historical trends over the last five years of 75 percent attrition. I would suspect similar on Sunday.”

‘The Marty Smith Podcast’ Had A Number of NASCAR Drivers Stop By For a Chat

The Marty Smith Podcast welcomed a number of NASCAR drivers to sit in with Smith and Blankenship to chat it up. A number of topics were raised with each driver, but it all was focused eventually on the Daytona 500 and their predictions. Fox will be showing the race on television.

The Daytona 500, also known affectionately as “The Great American Race,” takes place on Sunday in Daytona Beach, Fla. A packed house of NASCAR fans is expected to find sunny skies and warm temperatures welcoming them to this yearly adventure.

Let’s take a look at some of Keselowski’s background thanks to NASCAR.com. Last season, he picked up a victory at Talladega which is his sixth career win there.

Brad Keselowski Now Is An Owner, Driver In The No. 6 Ford

This season also gives Keselowski some additional responsibilities. See, the veteran NASCAR driver is now a part-owner with Roush Fenway Racing. You can catch him on the speedways in the No. 6 Ford. Before this, though, he drove the No. 2 Team Penske Ford for legendary NASCAR owner Roger Penske.

Oh, that victory over at Talledega put him in a tie with Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr. for the second-most all-time victories at the Alabama track. This season, he’s part of RFK Racing.

He won the 2021 Cup championship and Keselowski has 35 career wins in the NASCAR premier series. Some of those wins include the Coca-Cola 600, Brickyard 400, and Southern 500 races. Another notch in his career achievements is becoming the 2010 Xfinity Series champ. Keselowski has 39 career victories in that series of races.

