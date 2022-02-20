The Marty Smith Podcast: Chase Elliott Has a Surprising Pick for Favorite Racing Movie

Marty Smith and Wes Blankenship are in Daytona and they spent the day talking to NASCAR’s stars like Georgia’s own Chase Elliott.

Elliott spoke with the Outsider duo for a good bit. Things were busy ahead of the Daytona 500 with media hits and more for each driver. Marty and Wes did their best to talk to everyone they could. It was a rotating door of drivers and even NASCAR President, Steve Phelps.

To start things off, Chase Elliott sat down with the guys. Wes, on his first visit to Daytona, had one question he knew he wanted to ask everyone. It had to do with their favorite racing movie. The question was simple. Talladega Nights or Days of Thunder? However, Elliott threw a curveball right back with an unconventional answer. Nothing beats Kenny Rogers.

“Neither. Neither in my opinion. I would go, Six Pack or Stroker Ace. If you wanna really start talking about racing movies, let’s talk about some original ones… It is definitely another day. I’ve never been big on Talladega Nights that’s not funny to me. Days of Thunder is a great movie.”

You can check out the rest of Chase Elliott’s spot on the podcast and the rest of the show by listening to The Marty Smith Podcast.

Elliott is going to e one of the favorites to win the Daytona 500. If he is able to get that Next Gen car to the checkered flag, then that will be a success. Nothing is guaranteed at Daytona. However, he has his eyes on a big win. In 2016 and 2017, Elliott won the Pole position at this race. However, he hasn’t been able to win it. This is one of the few accolades that has evaded the 26-year-old driver.

Chase Elliott Remembers Daytona From His Childhood

Whenever Chase Elliott comes to Daytona, as Marty Smith put it in the podcast, “It feels like coming home.” That was a sentiment the NASCAR driver agreed with during his time on the show. As they kept talking, Daytona, of course, came up. Elliott has great memories.

“The energy that’s here is always exciting. I feel like there’s a lot of energy here this week that I haven’t seen in the past three or four years, and that’s exciting, too. There’s a lot of people here camping out, and you notice those things, you can feel that,” the driver said.

Then he talked about his earliest memories.

“I tell people this all the time, but my earliest memory is that [Daytona] always had the nicest playground here as a kid,” Elliott laughed. That’s quite a memory to have when you’re zipping around at 190 MPH.

Chase Elliott is ready to go. Outsider is ready to go. Daytona 500 is almost here and the NASCAR regular season is going to officially begin.