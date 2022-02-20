The Marty Smith Podcast: Kurt Busch Discusses What It Takes To Win at Daytona

Kurt Busch is one of the NASCAR drivers with a Daytona 500 to his name. He talked about what it takes to win on The Marty Smith Podcast.

Busch shared his insights when talking with Marty Smith and Wes Blankenship from Daytona International Speedway on The Marty Smith Podcast. He’s definitely one of the sport’s biggest names and has quite a track record to prove it.

“It’s kind of like the Super Bowl that we saw and a lot of playoff games recently in the NFL,” Busch said. “Where it’s just that one score or that one moment or that one call that the ref said. And games are so close.

‘The Marty Smith Podcast’ Guest Points Out How Close Races Can Be In NASCAR

“In NASCAR, it’s that same way except thousands of a second,” Busch said. “Inches on what can be a dream or a disaster. And that’s what Daytona does. Talladega’s been doing it for years. But that prestige and the history and the value of Daytona. This one it’ll rip your heart out or make you feel like (the) king of the world.”

Let’s get a bit of a career breakdown thanks to NASCAR.com. This is Busch’s 21st season as part of the NASCAR Cup Series. He is in his first season as a part of 23XI Racing. Busch races for team owner Michael Jordan. He’s going to be in the No. 45 Toyota on Sunday.

Before this season, Busch was in the No. 1 Chevrolet for three seasons with Chip Ganassi Racing. As for Victory Lane, he is the 2004 Cup champion and has 34 checkered flags with his name on them in NASCAR’s premier division.

Busch Also Has A Victory In Coca-Cola 600 To His Name, Too

Yes, they do include victories in the Daytona 500 and Coca-Cola 600. Now, Busch also is a five-time winner in the Xfinity Series. He’s pocketed four wins in the Camping World Truck Series, too.

Upon joining Jordan’s team, Kurt Busch was excited about the opportunity. “I cannot begin to express my gratitude for this opportunity,” Busch said in a statement. “Racing to win is what I live for. Helping to continue developing a new team, alongside Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin, and Toyota is exactly what I want to be part of. Winning is important to 23XI, it’s important to Monster Energy, and it’s important to me. That is our goal.”

By the way, if you’d like to hear the entirety of The Marty Smith Podcast with a slew of NASCAR drivers including Busch, listen to it below. Go over to Outsider.com and click the button for a complete list of episodes. Meanwhile, catch Marty, Wes, and their guests on Apple’s iTunes, Spotify, or other platforms.