The Marty Smith Podcast: Kurt Busch Talks Partying With Rob Gronkowski

Imagine being a top NASCAR driver and partying with Rob Gronkowski. Kurt Busch was there and he talks about it on The Marty Smith Podcast.

Getting a chance to party with the Tampa Bay Buccaneer tight end and Super Bowl champion must have been a whale of a time for Busch. He shared some thoughts about it with Marty Smith and Wes Blankenship on The Marty Smith Podcast.

“He bailed out about 3:30 a.m.,” Busch said. “No, it was great. He’s like a kid in a candy store and treats life that way. And the way that people were talking about their racing stories. All of us felt like we were 12 years old again when we won the race, telling war stories about NASCAR.”

‘The Marty Smith Podcast’ Also Has Kurt Busch Recalling Time For Media Work

When talking on The Marty Smith Podcast, Kurt Busch also recalled someone at that party mentioned that NASCAR drivers had media at 8 a.m. that morning. It was 6:30 a.m. when Busch said that the time was noted.

When looking at his career, it’s something to behold. Let’s take a little bit of a deep dive thanks to NASCAR.com.

So, Busch is in Season No. 21 on the NASCAR Cup Series. But it is Season 1 for him with the Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing.

Kurt Busch Finds Himself Driving The No. 45 Toyota For Michael Jordan-Owned Team

Yes, it’s “that” Michael Jordan and Busch is now driving the No. 45 Toyota. But he spent three previous seasons with Chip Ganassi Racing in the No. 1 Chevrolet.

That was just before the team did get sold to Trackhouse Racing Team. Oh, Kurt Busch is the 2004 Cup champ and he’s racked up 34 victories. Those wins do include a victory in the Daytona 500 and Coca-Cola 600.

As for the Xfinity Series, Busch is a five-time winner. He also has four victories in the Camping World Truck Series. But his eyes are all set on securing another win at “The Great American Race.”

“To win a Daytona 500 is like winning a championship,” he says in an interview with Pop Culture. “It’s a big deal. It’s a different deal entirely than most other races. The way drivers approach it is different. You also never know what is going to happen. Just look at the 2021 winner in Michael McDowell.”

McDowell’s win was one for the books. Still, Kurt Busch says you win “with a program and a process to make sure you’re checking off all the right boxes. So even little things like weather, when you have changes in the weather, change the way you approach some of the pit stop sequences.”