The Marty Smith Podcast: Kyle Busch Talks Watching and Coaching His Son

Kyle Busch is busy in his NASCAR career, but not too busy to help coach his son. This part of his life is covered in The Marty Smith Podcast.

Busch did chat about this and other things from his life and career with Marty Smith and Wes Blankenship. It was part of a series of NASCAR interviews for The Marty Smith Podcast. And Kyle’s son is following his father’s footsteps by being really into auto racing.

“Yeah, I mean that’s the biggest thing,” Busch said about teaching his son. “You know, when we first started this, we went to the race track, be with his friends, make circles, whatever. He’d go three laps down in an eight-lap, he’d race, you know. It was definitely not the competition aspect of what it’s turned into.

‘The Marty Smith Podcast’ Has Busch Talking About Being Driver Coach

“But being in it for a year and a half that he’s been in it, he’s obviously taken to it,” Busch said. “Now he gets out of the car, he asks me questions about ‘Hey, you know, where’s my video? Let’s watch the video. What could I have done differently? I lost the race on the restart. Help me figure out what I needed to change and do better.’

“He’s asking all those questions so it’s really changed a lot,” he said on The Marty Smith Podcast. “His dynamic of what he’s doing out there right now on the race track. So it’s really fun. Being his driver coach has kind of allowed me to see it from a different perspective that now allows me to be my own driver coach.”

Kyle Busch took part in Sunday’s Daytona 500. He finished sixth in the race won by rookie Austin Cindric with Bubba Wallace finishing second. Let’s take a look at his career overview with some help from NASCAR.com.

Busch Drives No. 18 Car For Joe Gibbs Racing in NASCAR Cup Series

He drives the No. 18 car for Joe Gibbs Racing. Busch drives in all three NASCAR national series and races full time in the NASCAR Cup Series.

So, did you know that he has Cup championships from 2015 and 2019 on his resume? He sure does. Also, Busch has made the Championship 4 from 2015-19. Busch’s 59 Cup wins are the most among active drivers.

Kyle Busch joined his brother Kurt and a lot of other NASCAR drivers who stopped by and chatted with Marty and Wes. They all were gearing up for the Daytona 500 that took place.