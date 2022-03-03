Tony Stewart’s $30 Million Indiana Home For Sale Looks Just Like a Bass Pro Shop

Tony Stewart, a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, currently has a $30 million home for sale in Columbus, Indiana.

The house is called Hidden Hollow Ranch and is 20,000 square feet. It was all custom built by Stewart himself back in 2011 thanks to fresh twisted lodgepole pine that he got straight from the Rocky Mountains.

When you take a quick look around Tony Stewart’s house it may look familiar. Not because you own a $30 million home or have been inside one, rather it looks eerily like a sporting goods store on the inside. He really went with what looks like a Bass Pro Shop look on the inside.

It makes sense given what this property surrounds. He’s got 415 acres that features a hunting preserve full of elk, turkey, and deer. Not to mention, he’s got his own nine-acre lake. He may just need his own Bass Pro Shop to handle all of that.

Nascar driver @TonyStewart’s Columbus, IN home is for sale for $30,000,000 and has nearly 20k square feet which includes a 2 story waterfall and trout stream in the entry lol pic.twitter.com/aZniMtUC9f — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) March 2, 2022

As for the inside, Stewart is working with a six-bedroom, 11-bathroom home. In many ways, the house allows you to live out some inner child. It has a massive freshwater aquarium, a hibachi grill for good food and entertainment, a bowling alley, a golf simulator, a gaming area, and a massive bar.

But what is it that really gives that Bass Pro Shop look? Well, it’s hard to miss it. There’s a massive two-story waterfall and trout stream right at the entrance. A bit strange, but in a $30 million house it makes a little more sense.

What the Listing Means to NASCAR Legend Tony Stewart

According to the New York Post, this is the most expensive listing in the state of Indiana. “This is truly my dream home. We enjoyed every square inch of the land here. This became my place to get away and relax with my family and friends. The best part is that there is always something to do here. The land is great for hunting and fishing, off-roading, or just sitting on the porch and enjoying the stars at night. It is the perfect blend of entertainment and relaxation.” Stewart said regarding the space.

The house also has a massive workshop where all Stewart’s racing helmets are held.

Besides selling his house, Stewart, also known as Smoke, has been keeping busy in recent years. He is the current NASCAR team co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing and Superstar Racing Experience.

He is the only driver in history to win championships in IndyCar and NACAR. His last full-time competition was in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series (now the Cup Series) during the 2016 season.