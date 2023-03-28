Nashville School Shooting: How to Help and Support Victims’ Families

The Nashville Christian school shooting that killed three children and three adults has completely upended a city that is just a decade or so removed from small-town status. The enormous growth of the city, though, now allows for an enormous outpouring of support for the victims and their families.

Police identified the six victims as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all age 9, Cynthia Peak, age 61, Katherine Koonce, age 60, and Mike Hill, age 61. Dr. Koonce was the headmaster at the school, police said. Peak was working as a substitute teacher, and Hill served as a janitor for the school.

Many area residents have expressed a desire to help contribute to various expenses, like funeral arrangements, so several mid-state orgs have stepped up to help manage the funds coming in. Here’s how you can help.

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee established the Caring for Covenant Fund to manage donations to the school. “The outpouring of love from our generous and thoughtful community” necessitated a response, CEO Hal Cato said in a Monday afternoon statement.

The foundation promises all donations made to the fund, minus credit card fees, will go to the Covenant School “to support the healing of those affected by this tragedy.”

“Together, we will send a message of love and compassion to the entire Covenant community,” the foundation said.

How you can contribute financially to the victims and their families involved in the Nashville school shooting

Some family-oriented GoFundMe accounts have also sprung up to “let the family grieve without financial urgency.” You can contribute to the Kinney family fund, which set a goal of $50,000. GoFundMe is also verifying other fundraisers in support of the victims and their families. Additional GoFundMe fundraisers:

You can also give directly to the school’s annual giving, The Covenant Fund, on its website.

At 4 p.m. in Davidson Academy prayer garden, 1414 Old Hickory Blvd, community members can attend a prayer vigil. Many other such vigils gathered Monday night, as well.

According to The Tennesseean via Metro Nashville Police Department reports, the shooter was “under doctor care for an emotional disorder.” Police also confirmed that there is “no motive” at this time. Police did admit to finding a manifesto in Hale’s vehicle on scene, which had “talks about the school, a map, a drawing of entry points and assaults that would take place.”

“We think (Monday’s shooting) was targeted and planned,” MNPD chief John Drake said. “… We strongly believe there were going to be other targets. Including maybe family members and one of the malls here in Nashville.”

Drake said that Hale, who attended Covenant School, had “some history” with the school, as well.

“What detectives have said so far is there is possibly some resentment for having to go to that school. There’s a connection with that family,” Drake said.