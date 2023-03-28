Nashville TV Reporter Recalls 2010 School Shooting Experience While Reporting on The Covenant School Shooting

While reporting on Monday’s shooting at The Covenant School, Nashville TV reporter Joylyn Bukovac recalled her own experience as a school shooting survivor.

Bukovac, who is a reporter with NBC affiliate WSMV in Nashville, opened up about being involved in a school shooting when she was just 13 years old at Discovery Middle School in Madison, Alabama. She recalled hiding under choir risers in the school’s music classroom after seeing one of her classmates shot and killed.

I appreciate all the support I’ve received after sharing my story. I don’t talk about it much, but I think about what happened on February 5, 2010 often. I just want people to know they aren’t alone.



I also want to discuss solutions. As a mom, I am worried for the future https://t.co/Fbd0fEpZyt — Joylyn Bukovac (@joylynrbukovac) March 27, 2023

“A lot of parents are running up to me saying that they’re nervous for the future of their kids,” Bukovac explained. “To be honest, I’m right there with them because I’ve seen exactly what gun violence can do firsthand.”

The Nashville reporter then spoke about being in the hallway of Discovery Middle School when a gunman began opening fire and killing her classmates. “Just the shock that moves through your body, I can’t even describe it. You just go into true fight or flight,” she reflected. The reporter also said she was unable to call anyone “I was trying to call my mom to tell her what was going on and she found out through the news.”

Bukovac went on to empathize with what the families at Nashville’s The Covenant School are now going through following the shooting. “My family from all over the country, they were trying to get in contact with me and they couldn’t. It was just madness that was going on. So I knew exactly when I arrived on scene, I saw people running, people on their phones, I knew exactly what they were going through because my family was on the end of it, trying to get in contact with me whenever I was hiding.”

Nashville TV Reporter Reveals the ‘Hardest Thing’ About Experiencing A School Shooting Firsthand

Meanwhile, the Nashville reporter also revealed what she believes is the “hardest thing” after surviving a school shooting. She stated that would be not knowing what was going to happen next.

“I lost track of the gunman,” she recalled. Noting that she didn’t know where the gunman was while in her school. “I was just hoping and praying under hose risers that a police officer was soon gonna slide his badge under the door, which eventually did happen but it felt like lifetimes had gone by waiting to do so.”

Bukovac then shared some advice for parents of the children who were affected by the Nashville school shooting. “Go ahead and open up a lot of communication,” she advised. “Offer to talk about it but if they’re not wanting to that’s understandable. I really wasn’t ready to talk about my situation for a solid two years. It wasn’t even months, it was several years.”

The Nashville reporter went on to encourage parents to be open to communicating with their children about the school shooting. “Offer to talk to them about that if they’re ready,” she added. “And if not just let them know that you’re there to support them and to be there with them.”