National Medal of Honor Museum Breaks Ground in Arlington, Texas

This week, it was National Medal of Honor Day. On Friday, the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, Texas broke ground. It was an exciting day to be in Arlington. Both former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush were also at the event on Friday in person along with other past recipients of the Medal of Honor. Only 66 Americans who have received the Medal of Honor are still alive today. In total, 3,511 have received the award.

National Medal of Honor Museum

The official website says that “The National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, Texas will serve as the only national institution dedicated to the stories, impact, and legacy of the service members who went on to become Medal of Honor recipients.” So, it’s going to be a unique, one-of-a-kind experience for folks all around the country to come and visit and learn about the men and women who have received the award over the years.

Further, the site added, “With this project, Americans will gather to learn and pay tribute to our country’s bravest heroes in a state-of-the-art facility. Through recipient stories of courage and valor, the Museum will inspire current and future generations to discover and develop the shared values inherent in every Medal of Honor recipient — COURAGE & SACRIFICE, COMMITMENT & INTEGRITY, CITIZENSHIP & PATRIOTISM.”

The hope is that folks who visit the museum will be inspired by who they see and learn about. The goal is to inspire others. The museum will be another place, along with the National Medal of Honor Monument in the nation’s capital along with the Medal of Honor Institute, where folks can go and learn and reflect on all those brave Americans who risked it all for their country. The museum is going to be a place where each branch of the United States military will be represented. This includes the Marines, Navy, Army, Air Force, among others.

Vitenam Veteran Clarence Sasser

Clarence Sasser bravely fought in the War in Vietnam over fifty years ago. One could only imagine what the brave veteran saw over and experience during his time overseas. Sasser received the Medal of Honor for his time in Vietnam. Sasser honored the fallen soldiers at Arlington’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier this week. He said, “[Honoring POWs and MIAs] is always central in your mind. It brings closure to acknowledge that the (MIAs) are missing.”

Another Medal of Honor recipient, Melvin Morris, said, “They made sacrifices with what I call invisible wounds. They came back with [post-traumatic stress disorder] they put it all out there for us.” They sacrificed it all for the good of the country.