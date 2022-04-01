Navy Aircraft Crashes in Virginia Killing At Least One Person

A U.S. Navy aircraft crashed off the coast of Virginia on Wednesday (3/30). One sailor died and two others were injured, according to the Navy Times. The incident is the second deadly U.S. military crash in less than a month.

At a Glance

A Navy E-2D Hawkeye crashed into the waters of Virginia on Wed. evening.

One sailor died in the accident and two others were injured.

The military has not released the cause of the crash.

Earlier in March, four Marines died during a plane crash in Norway.

Navy Aircraft Goes Down While Completing a Routine Exercise in Virginia

According to Lt. Cmdr. Rob Myers, the three sailors involved were practicing a routine exercise in a Navy E-2D Hawkeye at the time. And while he did not give details about the plane’s unit, the Navy later released a statement saying it belonged to the “East Coast Airborne Command and Control Squadron.”

The Coast Guard responded to the scene near Wallops Island and Chincoteague, Virginia, around 7:30 p.m. The name of the deceased has not been released as the Navy is attempting to notify the next of kin. And the rescued sailors “are being medically treated for non-life-threatening injuries,” the Navy said.

Currently, officials have not determined the cause of the crash. But Rep. Elaine Luria announced on Twitter that she’s “continuing to monitor” the situation.

I’m continuing to monitor the Navy plane crash in Accomack County.



I’m keeping our naval aviators, their families, and our first responders in my thoughts and prayers tonight as rescue and recovery efforts continue. https://t.co/etYBI7nHTy — Rep. Elaine Luria (@RepElaineLuria) March 31, 2022

The Navy hasn’t released any other details about the crash. However, officials have noted that they will give updates as things develop.

Four Marines Killed During a NATO Exercise in Norway

Only two weeks before the Navy aircraft went down in Virginia, the Marines suffered a similar accident.

On March 18th, four marines died after losing control of an MV-22B Osprey near the Arctic circle in Norway. The deceased were among the 30,000 NATO troops who are taking part in the annual military exercises in the country.

The Marines, who were assigned to the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, II Marine Expeditionary Force, were completing a NATO exercise called Cold Response.

The fallen soldiers include Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio; and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

While officials have yet to release the cause of the crash, Norwegian newspapers reported that it was likely due to bad weather.

“It was a special night. It was a real storm,” Red Cross team leader Oerjan Kristensen told VG, per Fortune. “There were five of us driving towards the scene of the accident. There was one meter of visibility, then snow and storm in the mountains, ” Red Cross team leader Oerjan Kristensen said. “I guess it was a wind gust of 30-40 meters per second. When it blows like that, it is difficult to stand upright.”