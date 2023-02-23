Navy SEAL Dies After Parachute Mishap in Arizona

Chief Special Warfare Operator Michael Ernst, a highly decorated Navy SEAL, has died following a free-fall parachute training exercise in Arizona.

While little is known about the incident, the Navy Times shared that it took place at an airfield in Marana on Feb. 19. Doctors pronounced Ernst dead at Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ernst family. Mike was an exceptional teammate,” Rear Adm. Keith Davids, the leader of Naval Special Warfare Command, said in a statement. “He was a dedicated NSW Sailor who applied his talents and skills towards some of our nation’s hardest challenges, while selflessly mentoring his teammates.

“Mike and his family will always be part of the NSW family,” Davids added, “And he will never be forgotten.”

The cause of the accident is unknown and officials are actively investigating.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Naval Special Warfare Command for details. However, a spokesperson said, “It would be inappropriate to comment further on the ongoing investigation until complete.”

Chief Special Warfare Operator Michael Ernst Gave Over a Decade of Service to the Navy SEALs

Michael Ernst enlisted in the Navy in 2009. And he officially joined his first naval special warfare unit (SEALS) just three years later. The Massachusetts resident was a member of an East Coast naval special warfare unit at the time of his death.

During his 14 years in service, Ernst earned serval metals. Among his most esteemed decorations is a Silver Star, which is the country’s third-highest for valor in combat. Ernst also held three Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, the Joint Commendation Medal (with Combat Device), and three Sea Service Deployment Ribbons.

Furthermore, Ernst earned an Army Achievement Medal, an Army Commendation Medal, a Combat Action Ribbon, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, a Good Conduct Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the NATO Medal.

The Navy SEALs are of the United States military’s most elite groups. The service members are a part of the US Navy and are trained to battle in every environment, meaning sea, air, and land.