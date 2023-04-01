New FBI Docs About 2017 Route 91 Harvest Music Festival Shooting in Las Vegas Released

Nearly six years after the devastating Route 91 Harvest Music Festival shooting in Las Vegas, new FBI doc reveals more details about the shooter, Stephen Paddock.

According to CNN, the new documents consist of hundreds of pages of investigation records as well as evidence inventories, and interviews of those who knew Paddock prior to the massacre on the Las Vegas Strip. During the shooting, Paddock killed nearly 60 Route 91 Harvest Music Festival attendees and injured more than 500 others. Jason Aldean was on stage when the shooting began.

The FBI began its investigation into Paddock the day after the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival shooting. The government agency then closed the investigation a little more than a year later. However, there was no clear motive for the mass shooting. Paddock ended up killing himself moments before authorities breached his hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. He had opened fire at the festival’s attendees from the window of his room.

Paddock, who was described as a “prolific video poker player,” also did not leave any information about his motive. The FBI stated Paddock’s actions were not driven by having any issues with any particular Las Vegas hotel or casino. However, one fellow gambler stated that Paddock was angry about how casinos generally acted toward VIP players.

The gambler further mentioned that Paddock was “upset at the way casinos were treating him and other higher hollers” and that the frustrating situation may have caused Paddock to snap. The gambler also said Mandalay Bay did not treat Paddock well. This is due to the establishment thinking a player of “his status” should have been on a higher floor in a penthouse suite.

Jason Aldean Reflects on the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Music Festival Massacre in the 2022 Documentary ’11 Minutes’

In the 2022 document 11 Minutes, Jason Aldean opened up about his experience during the 2017 Harvest Music Festival shooting.

Aldean recalled first hearing shots ring out while he was on stage performing for the festival’s crowd. “When I turned around, my bass player was just looking at me like a deer in headlights,” he explained. “And my security guy was on stage at that point, telling me to get down, waving me off the stage.”

The country music hitmaker also admitted that he struggles with survivor’s guilt even years later. “It’s hard not to feel a little guilty. I mean, those people were there to support us.”

Aldean’s wife Brittany was also at the festival and was eight months pregnant with their son Memphis. She reflected on the shooting in a 2020 Instagram post. “On one hand it seems like an eternity ago, a nightmare you try to forget,” she wrote on the third anniversary of the mass shooting. “On the other hand, its vividness makes it seem like it was yesterday.”