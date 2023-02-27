New Jersey Man Walks Across US for Homeless Vets Charity: ‘We Live in the Greatest Country in the World’

A young patriot hailing form New Jersey just finished an epic journey walking across the continental United States. Tommy Pasquale of Randolph, NJ, walked nearly 3,000 miles in 143 days to raise money and awareness for America’s homeless veterans.

The 25-year-old trekked from Manasquan, New Jersey, to Venice Beach, California, raising just shy of $100,000 for the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans. In an interview with Fox News Digital, Pasquale said the initiative was borne of respect for the military.

“I have nothing but respect and reverence for what [veterans] do for this country,” he said. “And just the thought of them coming home [after their service] and being homeless doesn’t sit right with me.”

Pasquale reached his final destination just four days after his birthday. He said the journey made him “reflect” and get “emotional.”

“I hate to admit it, but I may have gotten a little emotional,” he said. “I felt very accomplished. I felt very relieved.”

The nearly five-month walk actually took about two months less than he initially estimated. In the final weeks, Pasquale said he was walking between 25-30 miles per day with fewer rest days in-between. The arduous journey caused him to burn through about 10 pairs of athletic shoes as he pushed his shopping cart full of essentials.

“I wore some New Balances, some Hokas, Newton running shoes,” he revealed. “They definitely got a few miles on them … and they kept me going. I was really worried about foot problems and ankle and knee problems, but I was pretty fortunate … I feel pretty good,” he continued.

Close to 20,000 homeless veterans seek urban shelters each night in the US

Along the way, Pasquale would either crash with friends, sleep in motels, or pitch his own tent. Now that he’s accomplished his goal, Pasquale admits he’s “glad it’s over” despite enjoying the days on the road.

“I have no regrets about doing it,” he said. “I definitely learned a lot about myself [and] the world around me. It was a roller coaster of emotions the whole way through.”

A tough stretch came around the halfway point in Dallas, when the weather got “cold as hell” and it dawned on Pasquale that he still “had a really long way to go.” The desert conditions of the American Southwest also took a toll. So how did he push through it?

A close friend gave him a copy of “Man in the Arena” by Teddy Roosevelt on the day he left Manasquan; he read it “every time I got down,” he said. “I was able to pick myself back up after reading it,” he added.

Pasquale said the support he received and the friends he made along the way also carried him in difficult times. “People were very helpful the whole way through. It was great to see Americans helping out other Americans.”

But his biggest takeaway from the experience?

“We live in the greatest country in the world,” he said, noting that he intends to write a book based on his journal entires. “We definitely have our problems, but we definitely have it good here.”