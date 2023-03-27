New Poll Shows Americans Have Shifted Away From Patriotism, Religion

A recently published poll shows that American values have largely shifted away from religion and patriotism compared to 25 yrs ago.

The Wall Street Journal conducted its annual WSJ-NORC poll between March 1 and March 13. The publications worked alongside the University of Chicago NORC department and surveyed 1,019 people.

This year’s sample of Americans showed that some of the more traditional societal values have changed. While the country had heavily identified as religious and patriotic in the past, they no longer do so. Only 39% of those questioned said they had a strong faith, and only 38% said that patriotism is important to them.

The numbers continue a steady decline found by the same poll in recent decades. The first year the publication ran WSJ-NORC was in 1998. At that time, 62% of Americans said religion was highly important in their lives, and 70% said the same about patriotism.

The Poll Shows that American Values are More Focused on Equality

Respondents also shared opinions that the United States has not been successful in promoting male and female equality. They also said that society has not been properly accepting or promoting gay, lesbian, or bisexual rights nor have they properly racially diversified universities and workplaces.

On the flip side, many of those asked believe that society has been too far with accommodating transgender issues. However, as was the case with many of the questions, it was heavily swayed by political affiliations.

Broken down, 43% of the total respondents said the country has gone too far. About 75% of Republicans asked shared that belief, and 44% of Democrats agreed. When asked deeper, 33% said that the country needs to be more accepting and accommodating.

Around half of the people admitted that they were not okay with being asked to use gender-neutral pronouns like “them,” “they,” etc. Only 18% shared that they believed it was a favorable practice. Only about 30% of people under 35 accept the practice and just 9% of seniors do.

The Wall Street Journal and NORC polled the majority of the people online. The publication says there is an error margin of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.

The original article explains that the way people are polled now versus 25 years ago could account for a small portion of the American values decline. In previous years, workers from WSJ and NBC News personally called respondents by phone.