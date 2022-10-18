New Video Emerges Showing Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie Hours Before Her Death

A new surveillance video showing Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie at a Wyoming Whole Foods give us an eerie look into the last day she was seen alive.

In the video, viewers see Petitio and Laundrie entering the store and browsing the shelves on Aug. 27, 2021. The video begins with their distinctive white cargo van pulling into the parking lot around 2:11 p.m., shortly after they left the Merry Piglets Tex-Mex restaurant in town following a heated argument between Laundrie and three female restaurant employees.

A reportedly angry Laundrie left and returned to the restaurant four times before Petito reportedly apologized, witnesses told news outlets last summer.

Shortly after the couple left the restaurant, they went to the popular grocery store, according to the surveillance video.

They sit in the car for a few minutes before Laundrie gets out of the driver’s side, slamming the door before approaching the back of the vehicle. He then grabs a hat from the back compartment and Petito steps into the camera’s view from the passenger’s side.

The two enter the store together, Petito with her arms crossed and Laundrie with his hands in his pockets, his face hidden with his hat and sunglasses.

Once inside, the video shows them making their way through the store for about 15 minutes. At one point, Petito picks some cheese from a display near the coffee bar and places it into her tote bag. They then exit from the same way they came in and head back to their van, where they sit for another 20 minutes.

After, the van pulls out onto Highway 89 – the stretch of road leading to the Grand Teton National Park where authorities would find Petito’s remains 30 miles north less than a month later.

Jackson police told news outlets that they recovered the surveillance video after Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11.

“The attempt to locate was the first thing we’d ever heard about Gabby Petito,” Jackson Police Lt. Russ Ruschill said. Investigators then delved through hours of video to retrace her steps.

After examination, the then-Teton County Coroner, Dr. Brent Blue, ruled Petito’s death to be a homicide by manual strangulation. He also placed a window of death three to four weeks before authorities found her remains on Sept. 19.

Earlier this year, Petitio’s grieving parents filed a civil lawsuit alleging that Laundrie killed her on the evening of Aug. 27. In addition, several experts, including criminal profiler John Kelly and former FBI behavioral forensics expert Dr. Ann Wolbert Burgess, theorized that the argument at the restaurant set off Laundrie’s temper, sadly leading to Petito’s demise.