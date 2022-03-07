Nissan Donating $2.75 Million To Ukraine Relief Efforts

In support of Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia, Japanese automaker Nissan has reportedly suspended its Russian business and donated S2.75 million to Ukrainian relief efforts.

In a press release on Monday (March 7th), Nissan announced it is creating a $2.75 million fund to support the relief efforts in Ukraine. The automaker notes that its priority has always been the safety and livelihood of people. And the Nissan Cares fund will contribute to wider efforts to support the Ukrainians during this difficult time. The funds will be available for employees who are needing relocation expenses, medical care, and child care.

Along with the fund, Nissan is also creating a special fund with 1.5 million euros to provide financial stability. It will also go towards the ongoing support for Nissan employees and their families who are dealing with the crisis in Ukraine. Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida states, “We have all been moved by the suffering of so many people and families. Including members of our own Nissan family. We have created the Nissan Cares fund to stand by our employees. And to support the international efforts working around the clock to respond to this immeasurable human tragedy.”

Nissan adds, “Employees and partners who would like to help directly will be able to contribute to the Nissan Cares special fund. Either through monetary donations, or goods such as food and clothing.”

At a Glance

Along with donating to the Ukraine relief efforts, Nissan is donating one million euros directly to the Red Cross.

Nissan has also set aside 1.5 million euro to assist its staff in the region with relocation expenses, medical care, and child care.

Nissan has decided to suspend vehicle exports in Russia following the country’s invasion in Ukraine.

The automaker is also planning to cease production at its factory in St. Petersburg.

Nissan Also Announces Plans to Suspend Export Vehicles to Russia and Stop Production at St. Petersburg Plant Amid Ukraine Conflict

Meanwhile, in the press release, Nissan reveals that it is now suspending export vehicle processing to Russia in response to the country’s attack on Ukraine. The automaker further explains that is anticipated that production at its St. Petersburg plant will stop in the near future.

Nissan’s move to stop production in Russia comes just after fellow automakers, Ford and General Motors announced they are taking steps to paise business operations in Russia during the conflict in Ukraine. Fox News reports that Nissan’s alliance partner, Renault, has involvement in approximately 40% of vehicle production in the country. And has so far only eliminated some output. This was due to supply-chain issues.

The media outlet goes on to reveal that Nissan builds versions of the Murano, Rogue (X-Trail), and Rogue Sport (Qashqai) at the plant in St. Petersburg. It also imports other models into Russia. Including Pathfinders.