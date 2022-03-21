Nonprofit Group Helps Rescue Injured Fox News Correspondent Benjamin Hall From Ukraine

Sitting in front of cameras and bright lights while giving the local area, country, or even the world at large the daily news is a tough job. Add in traveling to a dangerous, war-torn country to do it and the job gets far more difficult. But news correspondents like Benjamin Hall are extremely dedicated. They’re willing to do whatever it takes to get the truth out there. Even it means putting themselves in harm’s way.

What to Know:

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall suffered an injury in Ukraine

The non-profit group “Save Our Allies” rescued the reporter

Benjamin Hall is alive and recovering from his injuries

Fox News’ Benjamin Hall Saved by “Save Our Allies”

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall came all too close to facing his death while reporting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Luckily, “Save Our Allies,” the nonprofit organization dedicated to evacuating American Citizens from dangerous environments, was there to save the day.

After Benjamin Hall suffered a severe injury, Fox News contacted the organization for help. Unsurprisingly, “Save Our Allies” sprang into action, launching a mission to save the reporter.

“We have people on our team that are willing to go into harm’s way to protect those from evil,” Verardo told Fox News co-host Dana Perino. “And especially when we got that call for help from Fox, we could not move quickly enough to mobilize a multinational effort to secure Ben’s extraction from a very dangerous combat zone.”

“We knew that rescuing and protecting and preserving human life, even if our own government would not do it,” Verardo said. “We felt this moral obligation to our wartime allies and that happened not only in Afghanistan and continues to, but now we’re doing the work with Save Our Allies in Ukraine.”

Freelance Journalist, Cameraman Killed in Ukraine Attack

Though he suffered through a terrifying incident, Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall was lucky. He survived the attack and is now recovering from his injuries. Fellow journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova and cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski weren’t as fortunate.

The 24-year-old freelance journalist and 55-year-old cameraman were caught in the same attack as Benjamin Hall. They, however, did not survive.

In a statement regarding her death, Fox News said she passed away while “helping our crews navigate Kyiv and the surrounding area while gathering information and speaking to sources”. The news station also shared that Kuvshynova was passionate about music, the arts, and photography.

Zarkzewski was sorely missed as well. His coworkers described him as brave, respected, professional, talented, and popular.