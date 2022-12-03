Noodle the Pug, Known for Viral ‘Bones or No Bones’ Videos, Dead at 14

The viral TikTok sensation Noodle the pug won’t be able to tell followers if it’s a “bones or no bones” day any longer. In a mournful video posted on the platform, Noodle’s owner Jonathan Graziano announced that the pug passed away on Friday. The pooch was 14 years old. The elderly pug gained popularity for his daily “bones or no bones” predictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He was at home, he was in my arms,” a tearful Graziano recalled.”This is incredibly sad. It’s incredibly difficult. It’s a day that I always knew was coming but never thought would arrive.” Even though this is a difficult and tragic time, Graziano wants people to remember the happy moments with Noodle the pug. “He lived 14 and a half years, which is about as long as you can hope a dog can,” he added. “And he made millions of people happy. What a run.”

He ended the video by thanking his 4.4 million followers for their ongoing love and support of the pug over the past few years. Graziano requested his followers give their dogs a “cheese ball tonight, but it has to be the fake stuff.”

Noodle the Pug became an internet sensation just last year

Graziano welcomed the pug into his household when he was 7½ years old. He pointed that out in the caption of the social media post. “It has been the privilege of my life to care for Noodle these past 7 years. The sweetest man there has ever been and will ever be.”

Last year, he started posting videos of himself trying to get Noodle out of bed in the morning. If the dog stood on his own, it was a “bones day,” and if he would plop back down, it was a “no bones day.”

Graziano appeared on Today to chat about what she calls “bones days” and “no bones days.” A “bones day,” he explained, is a day when you focus on being productive and pursuing your goals. A “no bones day,” on the other hand, is a day when it’s okay to relax and take care of yourself. Noodle became a viral TikTok sensation and amassed millions of followers, leading to the publication of his own children’s book this year called Noodle and the No Bones Day.

Graziano commented that the Noodle videos have been rapidly gaining popularity and the response has blown him away. “I get mentions from people who say it was a ‘bones’ day, so they decided to propose to their partner [or] they put a downpayment on their house,” Graziano explained to Today. “A woman said the other day that it was a ‘bones’ day so she bought a lotto ticket and won half a million dollars.”