Hundreds of frustrated East Palestine residents gathered Wednesday night, expecting answers for the recent trail derailment and massive chemical disaster that followed. Strangely, no representatives from Norfolk Southern attended the Q&A at the local high school gymnasium. In fact, very little communication or acknowledgement has occurred regarding the spill, which some are calling an ecological disaster.

Railroad officials claimed they were concerned about employee safety, and therefore decided against sending any representation.

“Unfortunately, after consulting with community leaders, we have become increasingly concerned about the growing physical threat to our employees and members of the community around this event stemming from the increasing likelihood of the participation of outside parties. With that in mind, Norfolk Southern will not be in attendance this evening,” the company statement read.

“We want to continue our dialogue with the community and address their concerns. Our people will remain in East Palestine, respond to this situation, and meet with residents. We are not going anywhere. We are committed to East Palestine and will continue to respond to community concerns through our Family Assistance Center and our hotline for citizens to ask questions regarding return to home and health questions,” the statement continued.

Attendees of the meeting estimate around 700 participants showed up looking for answers. The line of people wrapped around the building, according to one local resident, and it took around 30 minutes for everyone to file inside once doors opened.

When East Palestine residents got inside, the gym was set up like a party with folding tables, rather than a townhall-style meeting

“We thought it was an informational meeting from the mayor, possibly the governor, and we get here and they’re doing nothing,” said resident William Hall.

Mayor Trent Conaway tried to right the ship by allowing all residents to ask questions.

“Well, Norfolk Southern didn’t show up. They didn’t feel it was safe. I’ve been outside all night. There’s a long line. This isn’t the way this is supposed to go. We’ll have everybody go up in the stands. They can ask questions,” Conaway said.

Many residents asked questions about the safety of drinking water, and what Norfolk Southern intended to do about the disaster.

“We are not a poor, unclassy community. We are a community that a disaster happened to, that we didn’t know how to respond to it and we’re just trying to figure it out,” one woman said.

Norfolk Southern has offered to pay residents $1,000 apiece for their troubles. They have also offered to relocate residents on a case-by-case basis.

“The railroad did us wrong. So far, they’ve worked with us and they’re fixing it. But if that stops, I will guarantee you, I will be the first one in line to fight them,” Conaway said.