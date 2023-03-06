Norfolk Southern Train Derailment Update: NTSB to Investigate Central Ohio Wreck

Just a little over 24 hours after another Norfolk Southern train derailment took place in Ohio, the National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating the latest incident.

In a tweet on Sunday (March 5th), the NTSB confirmed that agents are heading to the latest train derailment site. “NTSB is investigating the March 4 derailment of a Norfolk Southern freight train near Springfield, Ohio,” the agency confirmed. “ Investigators plan to arrive on scene tomorrow.”

The latest Norfolk Southern train derailment happened near Springfield, Ohio just one month after the devastating East Palestine derailment. A total of 20 cars of the 212-car train derailed during the March 4th accident. This derailment happened near State Route 41 and left 1,500 residents without power. All residents near the derailment site were told to shelter in place.

Luckily, Norfolk Southern confirmed that there weren’t any hazardous materials on board this train. No injuries were also reported. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg did confirm that he was brief on the latest train derailment incident and had spoken to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “No hazardous material release has been reported, but we will continue to monitor closely and FRA personnel are en route.”

Further details about the derailment, including what caused it to begin with, have not been released.

No Hazardous Material Was on the Norfolk Southern Freight Train During Central Ohio Derailment

According to CNN, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Director Anne Vogel confirmed there weren’t any spills from the Central Ohio derailment. “There was no release of any chemical or any hazardous material to the soil, to the air, to the water,” she stated.

Springfield Fire Assistant Chief, Matt Smith, also reported four of the derailed cars were empty tankers carrying minimal residual products. However, the tanks had “very minor amounts” that dried very quickly. Smith also added the crash site was checked and there were no spills in the area. “There’s always a small residual amount left in the tanks,” Smith explained. “The derailed tank cars are not hazardous.”

Norfolk Southern General Manager of Operations, Kraig Barne, said that four tank cars of the latest train derailment were empty tankers carrying diesel exhaust fluid. They also had an additive that is commonly used in wastewater treatment.

Vogel noted that one car was carrying PVC pellets that affected the soil at the crash site. The EPA is going to be onsite to ensure the other cars involved are removed by Norfolk Souther. The agency will also make sure the soil is impacted under the ground.

Clark County Health Commissioner, Charles Patterson, reassured that the air, soil, and water near the derailment site are clean. "Since there have been no releases, we're looking at clean air, clean soil and clean water for our residents," he stated.