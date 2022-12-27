Nostradamus’ Doomsday Forecasts for 2023: Apparently the World’s Going to Hell in a Handbasket

The annual Nostradamus forecast for 2023 is officially out, and folks, it’s not looking good. The grim doomsday forecast is calling for an all-out world war and the arrival of the antichrist, just to name a few.

If you’re unfamiliar with Nostradamus, he was an astrologer from the 16th century who was credited with foreseeing Hitler’s domination, the World Trade Center attacks, and the recent pandemic.

His book Les Prophéties was published in 1555, granting the world a book that foretells wars, natural disasters, and political assassinations. Now, with 2023 approaching, it’s interesting to look at what ominous events he has in store for us.

In 2021, his bleak predictions included the rise of AI and cryptocurrency. Now, for 2K23, we’re looking into what he thinks about next year.

First, we’re looking at a passage where Nostradamus predicts, “Like the sun the head shall sear the shining sea: The Black Sea’s living fish shall all but boil.” This is on the money, as new research suggests that commonly eaten fish are now facing extinction due to climate change.

Nostradamus predicts trouble with the Royals, WWIII, and the arrival of the antichrist in 2023

In addition, he also forecasts that 2023 will see “Celestial fire on the royal edifice.” From a literal standpoint, this could mean a meteor is coming for Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who just dropped a tell-all Netflix series pulling back the curtain on the crown’s sinister agenda, have tried to tear down the reputation of the royals.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a proper doomsday forecast without a war prediction. According to Nostradamus, in 2023, the world will see a “Seven months great war, people dead through evil.” Of course, this could refer to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. As for the “evil” Nostradamus points to, Vladimir Putin is right on the money.

Predictions also reveal that this conflict will become a full-scale world war in 2023. Which, given the multiple nuclear arsenals in existence, could create apocalyptic levels of devastation.

In addition, if you thought it couldn’t get any worse, we’ve got news for you.

During the year, “The antichrist very soon annihilates the three. Twenty-seven years his war will last. The unbelievers are dead, captive, exiled. With blood, human bodies, water, and red hail covering the earth.”

If you weren’t aware, the antichrist is a man with blood lust, which means he could be hiding in any number of our politicians.

The mention of war gives us a strong indication that the antichrist could indeed be Putin himself. However, Elon Musk and his Halloween costume from this year also make us think he’s up for the job.