NY Air National Guard Swears In First Female Officer

The New York Air National Guard has sworn in its first female officer to hold the position of commander on Saturday. Brigadier General Denise Donnell will now lead the 5,900-member New York Air National Guard. Ceremonies took place during the day. This division is the aerial arm of the New York National Guard.

She also did say that she is excited to fulfill her new role. Also, she did highlight those accomplishments under the leadership of Major General Timothy LaBarge. The change of command ceremony took place at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, N.Y.

“It’s a tremendous honor to lead the 5,900 men and women of the New York Air National Guard,” Donnell said. “From COVID to Kabul, New York Airmen serve our state and nation at home and overseas every day. Major General Timothy LaBarge has set a high standard for our Air Guard and I look forward to building on the accomplishments of the last four years.”

LaBarge is retiring after commanding two air wings and leading the New York Air National Guard since 2018 during a 39-year career.

New York Governor Heaps Lots Of Praise Upon Donnell At Event

“This is a proud day in New York to recognize the achievements and leadership skills of a woman who has risen through the ranks to serve as a model of selflessness for all New Yorkers,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. We get more from the New York Post.

Donnell is a graduate of Georgetown University and served in the Navy from 1993 to 2002. She also is a command pilot with more than 4,400 hours of flying time, including 280 hours in combat.

She’s flown the Navy’s P-3 Orion anti-submarine and maritime surveillance aircraft, the Air Force’s C-5A Galaxy, LC-130 Hercules “Skibird” and the C-17 Globemaster III. Donnell has commanded at the squadron, group, and wing levels. As a naval aviator, Donnell served as an evaluator pilot, mission commander, and quality assurance officer assigned to Patrol Squadron 46, Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash.

Meanwhile, LaBarge graduated from St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y. in 1983. LaBarge served eight years in the active Air Force and joined the New York Air National Guard in 1991. We get more from News 10. Additionally, he also has served in a number of leadership positions, including command of the 109th Airlift Wing at Stratton Air National Guard Base in Scotia from 2010 to 2012.