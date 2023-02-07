NY Woman Found Breathing at Funeral Home Hours After Declared Dead

For the second time this year, a U.S. medical professional has declared a woman dead only to find her breathing in a funeral home hours later.

The most recent incident happened on Feb. 4 in a New York facility. An 82-year-old unnamed patient at Water’s Edge Rehab and Nursing Center on Long Island was pronounced dead at 11:15 am, according to Suffolk County police, per CBS News.

Workers moved the woman to the O.B. David Funeral Home at 1:30 pm. At 2:09 pm, someone discovered that she was still breathing.

The outlet reports that the victim went to a hospital, but there are no updates on her condition.

Authorities said they referred the case to the NY Attorney General Letitia James’ office. A spokesperson later confirmed with Insider that the office is investigating.

“This is an awful situation that has caused unnecessary trauma for the impacted resident and her loved ones,” an AG representative said.

Monica Pomeroy, a spokesperson with the state’s health department, said that she could not share details about the situation. But she revealed that the health department is also looking into the matter.

Officials with O.B. David Funeral Home later released a statement saying, “Out of respect for the privacy and confidentiality of the families we are honored to serve, we are not in a position to comment further on this matter.”

The nursing home refused to comment.

66-Year-Old Alzheimer’s Declared Dead, Found Breathing Less Than Three Hours Later

The second such incident happened on January 3 at the Glen Oaks Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Urbandale, Iowa.

A 66-year-old hospice patient in the Alzheimers ward was pronounced dead and placed in a body bag. About 2.5 hours after arriving at the Ankeny Funeral Home & Crematory, staff members noticed her “chest was moving” and she “gasped for air,” according to a report.

The woman returned to the same hospice care and passed away two days later. Officials slapped a $10,000 fine on the Iowa center for failing to ensure its resident received “dignified treatment and care at end of life.”

“We have been in close communication with the family of the resident. And we just completed an investigation by the Department of Inspections and Appeals regarding the matter,” Lisa Eastman, the nursing home’s executive director, told CBS. “We care deeply for our residents and remain fully committed to supporting their end-of-life care. All employees undergo regular training so they can best support end-of-life care and the death of our residents.”