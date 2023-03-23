Off-Duty Pilot Helps Land Plane Following Captain’s ‘Medical Emergency’

On Wednesday, an off-duty pilot stepped up to the plate when the captain of a Southwest plane suddenly experienced medical distress. Mid-flight, the initial pilot of flight 6013 from Las Vegas to Columbus, Ohio had a medical emergency and required immediate assistance, according to People.

In a radio transmission of the flight that was shared on the air traffic website LiveATC, and first featured in CNN’s report, one can hear someone state that the captain had stomach pains before “[becoming] incapacitated while en route.” The voice on the recording continued, reporting that a flight attendant was looking after the pilot. They also highlighted how urgently they needed to be placed in an ambulance.

However, “a credentialed pilot from another airline” was onboard. The off-duty pilot was able to enter the flight deck and assist with the landing. Southwest Airlines kept the identity and employer of their heroic pilot who stepped in to save the day confidential. “We commend the crew for their professionalism. [We also] appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding regarding the situation,” Southwest explained in a statement.

FlightAware.com reports that the plane had been in the air for approximately an hour and 17 minutes, before deciding to turn back towards Las Vegas for a landing. The airline ensured their passengers would get to where they needed to go by providing them with an alternate flight crew who then completed the journey.

The Off-duty pilot assisted with radio communication

Southwest Airline spokesman Chris Perry also weighed in with CNN about the incident. “A credentialed Pilot from another airline, who was on board, entered the Flight Deck and assisted with radio communication while our Southwest Pilot flew the aircraft,” Perry told the outlet. “We greatly appreciate their support and assistance.” An airline spokesperson stated that a nurse who was also on the plane assisted in providing care for the pilot. However, they kept mum regarding further information about their status.

“It’s standard procedure for our Flight Crews to request assistance from traveling medical personnel during in-flight medical events involving Customers. This situation just so happened to involve one of our Employees,” the airline explained.

Meanwhile, the FAA has its hands full. This year, the NTSB has launched investigations into four separate runway incursions. They all involve commercial airliners at major airports in the United States. The Federal Aviation Administration is currently investigating a suspected “runway incursion” in Burbank, California concerning Mesa and SkyWest regional carriers. Three other incidences have been recorded at Honolulu, Austin, and New York’s JFK airport this year.