Reports released on Monday morning note that the official global death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed the 6 million mark. This, notes experts, stresses how the pandemic, which is now well into its third year is far from over. The United States has recorded nearly one million of these deaths, despite the fact the vaccine remains widely available to many Americans. These numbers, which have been released by Johns Hopkins University, serve as a tragic reminder that the pandemic is still underway even as states and countries around the globe begin to lift several COVID-19 related mandates.

What To Know

The COVID-19 Death toll eclipsed a shocking milestone with over 6 million deaths globally as of Monday, March 7.

This milestone is another tragic reminder that the pandemic still continues on, despite the lifting of mandates across the globe.

Despite the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine, the US is now nearing one million reported deaths due to the virus.

The Global COVID-19 Death Toll Suprasses 6 Million During the Pandemic’s Third Year

COVID-19 death rates remain high in Poland, Hungary, Romania, and other Eastern European countries. These rates are projected to be highly influenced by the war in Ukraine as refugees from the war-torn country continue to seek shelter in neighboring areas. Hong Kong is also seeing an increase in COVID-19 deaths despite regular testing of the country’s population of 7.5 million.

Mexico continues to have little access to testing compared to other areas across the globe. So far, 300,000 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in the area. However, a closer analysis of death certificates suggests that the COVID-19 death toll in the area could actually be as high as 500,000.

India continues to battle the virus after news and images of open-air pyres emerged last year as the country battled a variant of the virus. However, reports note that the number of new cases has slowed in the area. Since the beginning of the pandemic, India has reported more than 500,000 deaths. However, experts believe that total to be much higher – into the millions.

The omicron variant hit Britain hard in recent months. New infections have been on the decline, however, the rates still remain high. England has recently announced the lifting of all restrictions and mask mandates. However, all residents who test positive for the virus must isolate at home.

The Number of Confirmed Cases Are Beginning to Decline Worldwide

Since the pandemic hit in 2020, a total of 445 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. And, most regions are seeing a decline in new infection rates. However, areas within the Western Pacific such as China, Japan, and South Korea, continue to see a rise in new cases, notes the World Health Organization.

According to experts, death rates remain highest among those who are unvaccinated against the virus. So far, the United States has reported the most COVID-19 death tolls since the outbreak. However, the numbers continue to trend downward as time goes on.