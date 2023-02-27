Ohio Pizzeria Hiring ‘Non-Stupid’ People Only: Many ‘Just Don’t Want to Work’

An Ohio pizzeria owner has grown fed-up with the modern work ethic and therefore decided to hang a sign advertising jobs for “non-stupid people” only. Of course the Internet decided to get upset.

Santino’s Pizzeria in Columbus, a college town, has drawn both criticism and support for the stunt. The owner of the small business unfurled a banner two months ago outside the front door that read: “Now hiring, non-stupid people.”

Natasha Fox, a patron who spoke to a local ABC affiliate covering the story while picking up her food, said the sign made her laugh. “Oh, I laughed. I did laugh at it, but I get it. I get where they’re coming from, and I don’t think it was a bad idea.”

The restaurant told local news that besides some hurt feelings on social media, the only real backlash came from a phony order for $100 worth of pizza.

On Facebook, the chatter remains mostly positive, with many users saying they find the sign humorous and timely for this modern world.

“It’s more humor than anything. It wasn’t meant to target anyone like that or be rude,” Jayden Dunigan, the pizzeria owner’s daughter, told local reporters. She said they decided to hang the sign because they cannot find many “competent” employees. As for their definition of ‘non-stupid,’ Dunigan said they face the same problems that many restaurants, bars, and small businesses faced during the last few years.

“A lot of people we’ve hired just don’t want to work,” she said. “There is no work ethic behind them, so that’s the meaning behind the ‘non-stupid.’”

Santino’s Pizzeria isn’t the only business struggling to find cheap, qualified labor

And those 10 pizzas that Santino’s made for the fake to-go order? The shop donated them to local homeless members of the community.

“We made the order, [the customer] called back, he talked down to one of our employees,” Dunigan recounted, noting that the sign has actually drawn in plenty of new customers, as well. “He said our pizza sucks, and he’s canceling the order.”

The apparent lack of work ethic and willingness to work from modern unskilled labor is tough to quantify with data; but many business executives across many fields have echoed the sentiment lately.

“You can’t hire people,” Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus declared. “They don’t want to work. Nobody wants to work anymore, especially office people. It’s incredible. How do you have a recession when you have people that don’t want jobs?”

Marcus theorizes the entitlement packages that trickled down out of COVID-19 made an indelible mark on young labor markets: the government will take care of you if that’s what you prefer.

“The government, in many cases, if you don’t work, you get as much money as when you did work…” Marcus explained. “And so you get this laziness and entitlement, and it’s basically a socialist society.”