Ohio Train Derailment Update: East Palestine Residents File Lawsuits, FEMA to Deploy Help

Two weeks after a train derailment caused dangerous conditions in the small town of East Palestine, Ohio, and the surrounding areas, residents have filed multiple class action lawsuits against the train’s owner, Norfolk Southern.

While speaking to NBC News, East Palestine resident Rick Feezle spoke about how the derailment. Following the accident, those living within a 1-mile by 2-mile radius of the accident were told to evacuate. Crews then conducted a controlled chemical burn. Two days after the chemical burn was done, the residents were told they could return home. However, the conditions of the area are concerning and the train’s owner, Norfolk Southern, has left residents confused and frustrated.

Feezle told the media outlet that not only is he experiencing a raspy voice and chest pain, but his wife also has sore throats and headaches. Feezle, who operates two businesses in the East, Palestine area, is part of a group of people living or working in the area near the derailment site who have filed a class action lawsuit against Norfolk Southern.

“Nobody can tell us what we should do other than, ‘it’s safe, go head on back in there,’” Feezle explained. “And the fish are dying and animals are dying and I can hardly talk and my chest hurts.”

NBC News reports that at least six class action lawsuits have already been filed against Norfolk Southern. In the lawsuit he’s a part of, Feezle is requesting compensation for lost business revenue and expenses incurred during the evacuation. The lawsuit is also seeking punitive damages for exposure to toxic chemicals.

In response to the lawsuits, Norfolk Southern stated that it is unable to comment directly about the litigation.

FEMA Steps in to Help East Palestine, Ohio Weeks After Train Derailment

Along with the class action lawsuits, another development in the Ohio train derailment situation has occurred. FEMA has finally stepped in to help those impacted. In a statement on Friday (February 17th), Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and FEMA Regional Administrator Thoma Sivak stated that the agency and Ohio have been in “constant contact” regarding the emergency situation.

“U.S. EPA and Ohio EPA have been working together since day one,” the statement reads. “Tomorrow, FEMA will supplement federal efforts by deploying a Senior Response Official along with a Regional Incident Management Assistance Team (IMAT) to support ongoing operations, including incident coordination and ongoing assessments of potential long term recovery needs.”

Norfolk Southern promised ongoing cleanup efforts. The company is distributing more than $2 million in financial assistance to those impacted by the disaster. It is also creating a $1 million fund for the community.

The response comes just after Norfolk Southern refused to attend a town meeting about the incident due to “employee safety concerns.”