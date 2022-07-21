On This Day: NASA’s Apollo 11 Lands Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin on the Moon in 1969

53 years ago, America and NASA were able to do the unthinkable – put Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin up on the moon. “The Eagle has landed” they announced as the Apollo 11 mission made contact with the moon’s surface. This wasn’t something that was easy. But it was a challenge that our nation and those behind the mission were willing to take on.

The Moon Landing, 53 Years Later

It has been 53 years since Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong landed on the moon

The Apollo 11 mission was one of the monumental achievements of the 20th century

NASA is celebrating International Moon Day, which started in 2021 in honor of the landing

The agency is determined to get back to the moon with future Artemis missions

Of course, NASA is super proud of the achievement and is celebrating a little bit today. On the heels of the James Webb Telescope images, this is a good time for the agency.

“On this day, 53 years ago, the three astronauts of [Apollo 11], Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins, and Buzz Aldrin, cemented themselves in the chronicles of history for all of humanity by landing Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on the surface of the Moon,” NASA posted on Instagram.

“Their achievement was made possible by the thousands of people who worked tirelessly toward a common goal, as wet by President John F. Kennedy in 1961, and dreamed of by civilizations of old.”

Check out the rest of the post below.

Today also happens to be “International Moon Day,” the space agency made that point in their post. Citing a 2021 decision from the UN General Assembly, the day is to honor “international cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space.”

So, with all these years since then, what is next? The moon has not been on our radar as a pop culture item for a while. However, NASA plans on investing more in moon missions. The agency plans on having Artemis missions, which will carry the first woman to the moon eventually. In Greek mythology, Artemis and Apollo are brother and sister. These new missions are a nod to the original Apollo missions.

NASA Refocuses on Space Exploration

It just feels like there is a lot going on in the world of NASA. The moon landing, although 53 years old is a reminder of the things that our country has and can accomplish. Something that once seemed impossible became not just reality, but a televised event for all to see. It inspired generations of children and people to aspire to something greater. To look at the stars and dream.

What will future generations think when the Artemis missions are able to put more people up on the moon? Who will they inspire in the future?