One Lucky Washington Lottery Player Scores Fifth Largest Powerball Jackpot in History

A single lottery ticket sold in Washington has scored the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot in history. This massive $754.6 million jackpot is also the ninth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

That’s right, one lucky lottery player who purchased a ticket in Washington for Monday night’s (February 6) scored a major win playing the Powerball. However, this lucky lottery winner has a choice to claim their winnings in one lump sum payment. If the winner chooses this option, the player will receive a total of $407.2 million notes a report from ABC News.

Monday Night’s Multi-Million Dollar Lottery Win Was The First Powerball Jackpot Win In 2023

Monday night’s drawing was the first Powerball jackpot win so far in 2023, notes officials with the popular lottery. The game’s previous jackpot win came nearly three months ago on November 19. This winning ticket was purchased in Kansas, ABC News reports. This lucky purchase scored the player a jaw-dropping $92.9 million grand prize.

“Other Powerball jackpots won in 2022 include a $632.6 million jackpot hit on January 5,” notes a statement from Powerball officials. This win was “split by winners in California and Wisconsin,” the statement adds.

Additionally, other 2022 Lottery jackpot winners include a $185.3 million jackpot win in Connecticut on February 14. As well as a $473.1 million jackpot won on April 27 in Arizona, and a $366.7 million jackpot win in Vermont on June 29.

On August 3 a Pennsylvania Lottery player scored a $206.9 million jackpot. Of course, the world record jackpot came on November 7, 2022. This happened when a lottery ticket purchased in California scored a $2.04 billion jackpot.

Five Lottery Tickets Matched All Five White Balls Bringing Players $1 Million Prizes

The winning Powerball jackpot numbers drawn on Monday night were 5, 11, 22, 23, and 69. The Powerball number was 7.

Five Powerball tickets matched all five of the main numbers giving these ticket owners $1 million prize money. Two of these tickets were sold in Michigan and the other three were purchased in New York.

One million-dollar ticket doubled the win with the Power Play option. This ticket was purchased in Texas, lottery officials note. Additionally, fifty-eight tickets won $50,000 prizes nationwide. Sixteen Powerball players won an impressive $100,000 worth of prizes.

“The Powerball jackpot that has eluded players since last November was finally hit on the 34th drawing of the jackpot run,” notes Powerball officials.

“Final ticket sales pushed the jackpot beyond its earlier estimate to $754.6 million at the time of the drawing,” the statement continues. This amount made the February 6 drawing the “fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won,” Powerball officials add.