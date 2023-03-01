Oregon Universal Basic Income Bill to Pay Homeless $1,000 Per Month

The state of Oregon may soon adopt a universal basic income of $1,000 per month for homeless and low-income residents.

The bill would establish a People’s Housing Assistance Fund Demonstration Program through the state’s Department of Human Services.

According to the bill, the legislation would “provide 12 monthly payments of $1,000 to individuals who are experiencing homelessness, are at risk of homelessness, are severely rent burdened or earn at or below 60 percent of area median income.”

Prior to the rollout, local officials would administer a study breaking down race, veteran status and risk of domestic violence amongst potential recipients. Assuming it passes the Oregon House and senate, the bill, as its currently written, would sunset in 2026.

Supporters of the bill claim it will alleviate major expenses like rent and groceries for low-income Oregonians. However, the bill does not specify nor track recipients’ expenditures.

Many different states have introduced various forms of UBI to special groups

Other Democratic-led states have adopted similar programs for specific neighborhoods or demographic groups. The desert oasis city of Palm Springs, Calif., recently voted to give a UBI to any residents who identify as transgender or non-binary. The city pays these sexual minorities $900 per month solely for identifying as transgender or non-binary. According to the city council’s unanimous vote, Palm Springs has set aside $200,000 for allocation of the program.

About a year ago in March 2022, the city of West Hollywood implemented a random UBI program as a pilot for testing its efficacy. Only 25 people received the assistance, which totaled $1,000 per month over the course of 17 months (recipients are still receiving UBI today).

And the list goes on. Struggling families in Phoenix, AZ can get monthly payments worth up to $1,000 per month. To qualify, families cannot earn more than 80% of the area’s median income. In Washington, D.C., over 100 new and expectant mothers in the area started monthly payments worth $900 last year. In Georgia, two different universal basic income programs rolled out in recent years. The first program gave 650 black women monthly payments worth $850 for two years. The second one handed 300 residents in Atlanta $500 a month for a year.

And in New York, the government gave 2,400 artists payments of $1,000 over 18 months, 100 mothers $1,000 a month for three years, and 175 low-income families payments of $500, which will last for a year.

Supporters of these welfare initiatives hope to use the data as evidence of UBI’s practical, large-scale capabilities.