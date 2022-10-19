outsider-launches-patented-am-insulated-mug-with-pivoting-handle

We saw a need. So we took action. After more than two years of research and development, Outsider has officially launched its AM insulated mug with pivoting handle.

Your morning commute will never be the same. Well, at least it will be less of a fumbling, bumbling mess while you drink your coffee and navigate the roads. And if you don’t have a morning commute anymore—a lot of Outsiders work from home, too—take solace knowing that your coffee will stay hot for as long as you are in front of your home computer (as long at you aren’t in front of your computer for more than 10 straight hours).

Why is the AM such a game-changing vessel of Outsider ingenuity? We’re glad you asked. The handle pivots. Yep, that’s right. The handle pivots from both 6 o’clock to 3 o’clock and 6 o’clock to 9 o’clock. It is the only rotating handle coffee mug on the market. Say goodbye to your car’s cup-holding conundrum that fixed-handled coffee mugs present because the AM fits in almost any cupholder. And if your coffee cup doesn’t have a handle, say hello to our pivoting handle that was designed with both right-handers and left-handers in mind. Sure, lefties may only make up 10 percent of the population, but they are coffee drinkers, too.

The AM: Full Specs

Weight: 14.14 oz.

14.14 oz. Height: 6.25 inches

6.25 inches Capacity: 17 oz

17 oz Price: $35

$35 Colors: Black, Green, Blue, White

Black, Green, Blue, White Care: Hand Wash

Patented Perfection

In addition, the stainless steel AM features double-walled insulation, a no-slip silicone base, and a double-threaded screw-top lid for protection against spillage. The 17 oz. AM will hold two full cups of coffee (with added room for a splash of creamer). It will keep hot things hot for 10 hours and cold things cold for up to 40 hours. But how does it know the difference? Our AM is really, really smart.

And did we mention that the AM’s pivoting handle allows it to fit in almost any cupholder? Yes, yes we did. But it deserves another mention. From your car or truck to your tailgating chair or camping table, a cupholder will never again thwart your coffee-consumption capability.

Oh, by the way, if you’re looking for great-tasting coffee, Outsider solved that problem, too.